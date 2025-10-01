Saints’ Young and Ruiz out against Giants. Hill and Moreau back at practice

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans defensive end Chase Young will miss his fifth straight game and right guard Cesar…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans defensive end Chase Young will miss his fifth straight game and right guard Cesar Ruiz also will be unable to play against the New York Giants on Sunday, Saints coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday.

Young has been sidelined since straining a calf muscle during a Week 1 practice. Ruiz hurt his ankle last Sunday at Buffalo.

Left guard Trevor Penning also missed practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, raising doubts about his availability against the Giants. Penning missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury before making his season debut in a Week 3 loss at Seattle.

Week 4 marked the first time this season the Saints had their entire starting offensive line on the field together — at least until Ruiz went down. The Saints rushed for 189 yards in that game.

Meanwhile, Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau both practiced Wednesday — the first day they were eligible to do so after beginning the season on New Orleans’ physically unable to perform list. Both are coming back from major knee injuries last season.

“It’s just good to see them out there,” Moore said, but stopped short of saying whether they’d be ready to play by Sunday. “They’ve got a lot of stuff just to catch up on, but I think it’s good for them just to kind of knock the rust off.”

The 35-year-old Hill, a versatile player who began his pro career as a quarterback after playing that position in college at BYU, had been listed as a tight end the past couple of years.

The Saints are listing him as a quarterback again, but Moore said Hill will continue to be deployed in a variety of roles on offense as well as on special teams.

“He’s got a lot of stuff he’s done in his past,” Moore said. “He just plays a lot of other positions. He’s a unique player. Certainly, I’ve never coached a guy or been around a guy who plays this many positions.

“We put him as a quarterback because that’s obviously what most of his career he’s been,” Moore added.

Moreau, 28, called his return to practice “deeply cathartic.”

“It’s awesome,” Moreau said. “There’s a lot of work that went into it and a lot of different people that had to help me get here and I’m happy to be healthy.”

He did, however, say that his practice snaps have been limited.

“We’re trying to be careful but also trying to be effective,” he said. “After today I felt great and I was really enthusiastic about the performance.”

Hill did not speak with reporters on Wednesday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.