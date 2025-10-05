Saints’ Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau in uniform against the New York Giants

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have activated versatile quarterback Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau for…

The move means both players, who had major knee injuries late last season, will be in uniform and expected to make their 2025 debuts for winless New Orleans (0-4) against the Giants (1-3).

Hill, who was listed as a tight end the past two seasons, had that designation changed last week to QB, the position at which he began his NFL career as a backup in 2017 after starting at that spot in college for BYU.

However, Saints first-year coach Kellen Moore has indicated that Hill will continue to have a versatile role on offense and special teams as he has in the past, possibly playing everything from tight end to running back to receiver, as well as regularly serving on special teams.

Spencer Rattler, who has lost all 10 of his career NFL starts — six as a rookie last season — will remain the starting QB.

Moreau, who was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 2024 regular-season finale, had 32 catches for 413 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions last season.

The healthy scratches for the Saints on Sunday were running back Devin Neal, defensive tackle Kristian Boyd and offensive tackle Xavier Truss. Defensive end Chase Young (calf), guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) and cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) already had been ruled out.

Inactive for the Giants were running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), guard Evan Neal and defensive tackle Elijah Garcia.

