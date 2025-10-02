Saints sign lease extension at the state-owned Superdome through at least 2035

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry have signed a lease extension…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry have signed a lease extension for the state-owned Superdome that will run at least through 2035.

“With this agreement, we are paving the way for more Saints victories, more Super Bowl memories, and more economic growth for Louisiana,” Landry said in announcing the agreement on Thursday.

After 10 years, the team will have up to four five-year options that, if all exercised, could extend the lease through 2055.

The current lease agreement was scheduled to end in 2030. The new lease takes the place of the old one. A crucial component of the extension is that it now allows the Saints to try to bid for the 2031 Super Bowl. New Orleans hosted its most recent Super Bowl last Feb. 9, a game in which the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

The Superdome, which opened in 1975 and has been renovated several times since, has hosted eight Super Bowls. Close to $1 billion has been spent to repair and modernize the stadium since it was damaged by hurricane Katrina on Aug. 29, 2005.

“The Superdome is not just a landmark in the world of sports; it’s a symbol of our state’s resilience and pride,” Landry said. “I am proud to know its legacy will keep marching forward with today’s announcement.”

“This extension represents a continued and valued partnership between the New Orleans Saints and the state of Louisiana that demonstrates our intent to be here and fully committed for many decades,” Benson said.

In concert with the Superdome lease, the state also has agreed to a 10-year lease extension for offices inside the Benson Tower, a high-rise building near the stadium that Benson also owns.

This is the first lease extension the Saints have signed since the death of Tom Benson, who owned the club from 1985 through his death in 2018. Since then, his widow, Gayle Benson, now 78 years old, has owned the club and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

