Saints see their maiden win under Kellen Moore as a sign of growth and a source of hope

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Kellen Moore grinned as he recounted on Monday how refreshing it was to deliver his postgame locker room speech after New Orleans’ first victory of the season.

“You always have in your mind how you address the team after a win versus a loss,” Moore said. “I’ve gotten to use the loss version four times and kind of got tired of it.”

After playing close in three of their four defeats to begin the season, the Saints (1-4) no longer have to face questions about having a rookie coach without a victory to his name, or a second-year quarterback in Spencer Rattler who hadn’t won any of his previous 10 NFL starts.

They put those unflattering narratives to rest with a 26-14 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday that featured big plays on both sides of the ball. Namely, there was Rattler’s 87-yard touchdown pass to Rashid Shaheed and the five turnovers forced by New Orleans’ defense, one of which was an 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jordan Howden.

“We’ve just been so close the last few weeks and haven’t quite got it done. So, it was a lot of fun,” Moore said, adding that he views his roster as a “cool blend” of established veterans who know how to win and “a lot of younger guys who are experiencing this NFL journey for the first time.”

One of those young players is rookie Jonas Sanker, who made his first interception at Buffalo in Week 4 and followed that by recovering a Giants fumble on Sunday that was forced by 14-year veteran linebacker Demario Davis.

“Forcing five turnovers — that’s hard to do no matter how they come,” Sanker said. “It builds a lot of confidence in the guys on that defense.”

Other veterans included versatile change-of-pace QB Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau, who both made their 2025 debuts against the Giants after recovering from major knee injuries. Hill converted a third-down run and completed a 19-yard pass.

“Those guys were really ready,” Moore said, adding that he intends to steadily “increase the volume for those guys” as they round into form.

Now the Saints are curious to see if they can string a couple of victories together.

“We went through a little bump, had a tough stretch, but the belief and the goals are still the same,” Sanker said. “We’re ready to go get this next win.”

What’s working

The Saints have done well in the turnover department, losing the ball just three times while taking it away eight times. New Orleans’ plus-five turnover differential was tied for fourth best in the NFL through Sunday’s games.

What needs help

Special teams play has been shaky.

In addition to five missed field goals, New Orleans ranks last in the league in covering opponents’ kickoff returns and is tied for 29th in the NFL in yards allowed per punt return (18.9).

“Not quite good enough,” Moore said. “We have a bunch of guys who have had a lot of success in this league. When you go through bumps, you bring it a little closer, bring it a little bit tighter, and find the solutions together.”

Stock up

Second-year cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a second-round draft choice out of Alabama, recorded the first two interceptions of his career — both coming in the fourth quarter to all but snuff out any hope the Giants had of coming back. McKinstry also made four tackles and was credited with three passes defensed.

“We think the world of him,” Moore said. “He made a bunch of plays throughout the entire game. I am so fired up for him. He deserved everything that’s coming his way.”

Moore also raved about the performances of right tackle Taliese Fuaga, a 2024 first-round draft choice, and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., picked in the first round this year.

“Just phenomenal,” Moore said after reviewing video of the game, during which the Giants were held without a sack.

The two young tackles “played arguably as good a game as they’ve played this year,” Moore said.

Stock down

Blake Grupe missed a field goal Sunday for the fifth time this season, although two of those misses have been from beyond 50 yards.

“Blake’s a really good kicker. People go through challenging circumstances in this league and so the job is to find a solution,” Moore said. “We’re in this thing together. So, our goal and aspiration is how can we help him execute at a little bit higher level.”

Injuries

Safety Justin Reid left in the first quarter Sunday with concussion symptoms and is in the concussion protocol, Moore said Monday.

Chase Young has yet to play this season after straining his calf during a Week 1 practice.

“He wants to be out there. He’s doing everything he possibly can,” Moore said. “So, I think there’s certainly some optimism there.”

Guard Cesar Ruiz also is week to week with his Week 4 ankle injury.

Key number

1 — The number of games in which the Saints had two TDs covering at least 85 yards without either of those scores occurring on special teams.

Next steps

The Saints are back home Sunday against the surging New England Patriots, who’ve won three of four, including a victory at previously unbeaten Buffalo in Week 5.

