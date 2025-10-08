Saints edge rusher Chase Young returns to practice ‘hopeful’ about playing against the Patriots

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Chase Young practiced Wednesday for the first time since straining his calf just…

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive end Chase Young practiced Wednesday for the first time since straining his calf just days before the regular-season opener and said he’s “hopeful” that he’ll be able to play against New England on Sunday.

“I like my chances,” Young said.

Young’s five-week absence to start the season came in the first year of a three-year contract worth about $51 million.

“Those things you can’t really control. So, I just control what I can control and that’s getting right,” Young said, adding that the length of his absence from practice “was kind of a group decision.”

“A lot of people you see with a calf, they’ll reaggravate it,” Young said. “At 280 (pounds), getting off the ball. I’m an explosive guy. I just got to make sure everything is all the way together.

“Me the training staff, we didn’t want to just rush because things do happen,” Young continued. “I’ve seen it already in the league. Dudes come back and then they’re back out. That’s something we didn’t want to happen.”

Without Young, the Saints’ pass rush, led by Carl Granderson (4 1/2 sacks) and 15-year veteran Cameron Jordan (2 1/2 sacks), has ranked in the top half of the NFL. New Orleans’s defense has 12 sacks, tied with Houston for 13th most in the league.

“I feel like we’re rushing pretty well right now,” Young said. “Just excited to add some more goodness to that situation, just do what I can to be the best Chase I can be.”

The Saints (1-4) beat the New York Giants last week for their first victory of the season.

Young was listed as “limited” on the practice report Wednesday, but coach Kellen Moore said Young “looked good” and “did a really good job.”

“It was fun to see him out there,” Moore added. “There’s obviously optimism. There’s steps through this whole process. You got to see how this thing responds each and every day. … Today was a really good step in the right direction.”

Notes: Moore said running back Alvin Kamara hurt his ankle during practice but downplayed the significance of it, saying it was “nothing concerning.” … Moore said safety Justin Reid remains in the concussion protocol and is working his way through that this week, so it remained unclear if the veteran defensive back would be cleared to play against the Patriots. … Defensive back Isaac Yiadom missed practice with a hamstring injury, and Moore said that raises the prospects that newly acquired cornerback Michael Davis could get significant playing time this week. “Awesome player, awesome person. He can do a lot of different things from a defensive and special teams perspective,” Moore said of Davis, who he worked with while on the Los Angeles Chargers’ staff in 2023. “Mike provides us with great depth in that group.”

