Saints coach Kellen Moore is considering changes to starters on offense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints rookie coach Kellen Moore planned to spend the early part of this week re-evaluating who…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints rookie coach Kellen Moore planned to spend the early part of this week re-evaluating who should be playing most of the snaps on offense at multiple positions — including at quarterback.

Tied for the NFL’s worst record at 1-7, the Saints have little to lose by looking at possible midseason changes across the lineup.

Moore said his goal is to decide which players will be featured in this week’s offensive game plan in time for Wednesday’s practice, and then give those players the bulk of first-team reps.

“All we’re trying to do is put ourself in the best position to be successful,” Moore said. “You don’t get into this whole weekly competition or any of that stuff.”

While quarterback Spencer Rattler has shown promise at times and largely avoided sacks and turnovers earlier this season, the offense has not been explosive or high-scoring.

Through Sunday’s NFL games, the Saints ranked 27th in total offense (295 yards per game), 22nd in passing (201.4) and 29th in scoring (16 points per game). And during the past two games, Rattler has committed six turnovers — four interceptions and two lost fumbles.

So, during the third quarter of Sunday’s 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the Superdome, Moore subbed Rattler out for rookie Tyler Shough, a second-round draft choice, and let him finish the game.

Moore stressed that the QB switch had more to do with “that individual game of Tampa.”

“We just needed a spark,” Moore said. “Spencer’s had some turnover bugs the last few weeks, but he’s played plenty of good football.”

Moore went on to note that Rattler has yet to play the equivalent of a full season. Last year as a rookie, he got six starts for then-injured and since-retired starter Derek Carr. New Orleans lost all six of those games and Rattler’s career record as an NFL starter now stands at 1-13.

Shough has yet to make a start.

“They’re both young guys,” Moore said. “These guys are going to keep developing and doing it the right way. And we’ve just got to find a way to play a little bit better. I’ve got to call (plays) a little bit better, put these guys in the best situation.”

What’s working

The Saints’ defense was exceptional on third downs and in goal-line situations on Sunday.

New Orleans was backed up to its own 1-yard line on nine snaps. And only on the last of those did Tampa Bay get into the end zone.

Before that, the Saints stuffed six runs and stopped two passes. There was a defensive penalty on one run stuff, but the fact that New Orleans got a stop on that play forced Tampa Bay to accept the penalty for no yards and a replay of first down.

The Bucs went with runs on the next four plays and were stopped each time, coming away with no points on their first of two goal-to-go situations in the game.

Meanwhile, the Saints held the Bucs to three conversions on 13 third-down plays.

What needs help

The running game has been anemic lately. New Orleans rushed for 48 yards against Tampa Bay, one week after rushing for 44 at Chicago.

Against the Bucs, the Saints attempted just nine running plays — not counting QB scrambles.

“Would have loved to run the ball a little bit more,” Moore said. “Just the lack of flow in that game just made it challenging.”

Stock up

After sharing a sack at Chicago in Week 7 in his second game back from a calf injury, defensive end Chase Young had 1 1/2 sacks against Tampa Bay, including a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He also broke up a pass and was credited with two QB hurries.

Stock down

While Moore gently worded his rationale for pulling Rattler out of Sunday’s game, the coach also wasn’t ready Monday to name a starter for New Orleans’ next game.

Injuries

The Saints did not have any active players miss Sunday’s game because of injury, and they did not announce any players lost to injury during the game. However, receiver Rashid Shaheed limped off the field in the final minutes.

Key number

3 — The number of consecutive games in which the Saints have not had a running play gain as many as 10 yards.

Next steps

New Orleans visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and travels to play the Carolina Panthers the following week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.