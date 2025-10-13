Saints believe they ‘have a chance against anybody’ if they cut down on mistakes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When losses start piling up, NFL teams rely on leaders to raise standards and keep everyone…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When losses start piling up, NFL teams rely on leaders to raise standards and keep everyone pulling in the same direction.

It sounds like the New Orleans Saints (1-5) are just about at that point as they try to bounce back from a competitive but frustrating 25-19 loss to the New England Patriots.

“We do not live in a league that we get moral victories for being close,” said veteran safety Justin Reid, an offseason addition who previously won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an 0-4 start, the Saints hoped they’d reached a turning point two Sundays ago when they beat the New York Giants — a victory that looked even better after the Giants vanquished defending champion Philadelphia.

Instead, the Saints wound up lamenting a fourth loss this season in which they had a chance to take a fourth-quarter lead — not to mention their third loss at home.

As the Patriots (4-2) celebrated in the Superdome, it was hard not to contrast their progress with that of New Orleans.

New England already has matched its total of four victories last season; the Saints are not currently on pace to equal their five wins in 2024.

“We are not going to allow this to turn into something where we’re going to start pointing fingers,” Reid said. “As long as we stay together, we’ll always have a chance. And if we eliminate the mistakes, we have a chance against anybody.

“But we don’t stand a chance if we’re shooting ourselves in the foot,” Reid added. “There are just too many mistakes across the board.”

Those mistakes against New England included a coverage bust on a 53-yard Patriots touchdown pass, as well as a lost fumble and a couple of untimely drops.

That made it tough for the Saints to pull in front, even as second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 76.9% of his passes (20 for 26) for 227 yards without a turnover.

“We know that we are a better team than our record says,” Rattler said. “We have to find a way to win these one-score games. We have opportunities and it is a collective thing.”

Saints rookie coach Kellen Moore, who served as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator last season, expressed optimism on Monday about New Orleans’ chances to become more formidable as the season wears on.

“We’re always evolving. We’re always trying to get better. We’re trying to find the best possible solution to be successful. That’s what you take from each Monday,” Moore said. “Everyone takes ownership of it in their own area and that’s what I love about this group. … They want to get better. They focus on the task at hand.”

What’s working

Although the Saints had a key turnover on Sunday against New England, they’ve largely avoided giveaways.

The Saints head into Week 7 with a plus-4 turnover differential, tied for sixth best in the NFL through Sunday’s games. Rattler has thrown only one interception.

What needs help

The defense has not played well early, giving up two first-quarter touchdowns in each of New Orleans’ past four games.

“At this point, it’s become unacceptable,” Reid said. “It’s taking us two drives before we settle down and start executing, and then once we execute the product’s a lot better. But we can’t keep starting every game giving up 14 points before the first quarter is over with.”

Stock up

After missing at least one field goal in each of the Saints’ first five games, Blake Grupe made all four he attempted against the Patriots, converting from 54, 48, 38 and 34 yards.

“He goes out there and he just kicks it awesome all game,” Moore said. “He gets so much credit for that.”

Stock down

Tight end Juwan Johnson’s fumble was the Saints’ only turnover — and a costly one, coming after a catch near midfield in the fourth quarter.

“I thought that I had it, but I didn’t,” Johnson said. “If there is something that I need to improve on and something that I need to work on, that is my intention for this week, carrying the ball like this organization depends on it.”

Injuries

Moore said the Saints had no significant injuries against the Patriots. Cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Ridgeway (shoulder) both missed Sunday’s game.

Key number

26 — The number of years since the Saints’ last 1-5 record, in 1999.

Next steps

The Saints head north to play Sunday at Chicago, where they’ll go against their former head coach, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

“I have a ton of respect for him. I think the world of him,” Moore said. “He does a really good job with that group.”

