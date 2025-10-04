Saints activate Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau ahead of Sunday’s game against the Giants

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have moved versatile quarterback Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau from…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have moved versatile quarterback Taysom Hill and tight end Foster Moreau from the club’s physically unable to perform list to the active roster in advance of Sunday’s home game against the New York Giants.

The roster moves announced Saturday raise the prospects that both players, who are coming off major knee injuries late last season, could make their 2025 debuts for winless New Orleans (0-4) against the Giants (1-3).

Hill, who was listed as a tight end the past two seasons, had that designation changed last week to QB, the position at which he began his NFL career as a backup in 2017 after starting at that spot in college for BYU.

However, Saints first-year coach Kellen Moore has indicated that Hill will continue to have a versatile role on offense and special teams as he has in the past, possibly playing everything from tight end to running back to receiver, as well as regularly serving on the punt and punt coverage teams.

Spencer Rattler, who has lost all 10 of his career NFL starts — six as a rookie last season — will remain the starting QB.

Moreau, who was hurt late in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 2024 regular-season finale, had 32 catches for 413 yards and a team-high five touchdown receptions last season.

The Saints also elevated linebacker Eku Leota to the active roster from the practice squad, placed wide receiver Trey Palmer on injured reserve and waived rookie tight end Moliki Matavao.

New Orleans also downgraded defensive tackle John Ridgeway III to out for Sunday’s game.

