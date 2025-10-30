Rookie QB Tyler Shough makes his first NFL start when Saints face surging Rams defense

New Orleans Saints (1-7) at Los Angeles Rams (5-2) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX BetMGM NFL Odds: Rams by 14…

New Orleans Saints (1-7) at Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX

BetMGM NFL Odds: Rams by 14

Against the spread: Saints 2-6, Rams 5-2

Series record: Rams lead 45-35.

Last meeting: Rams beat Saints 21-14 in New Orleans on Dec. 1, 2024.

Last week: Saints lost to Buccaneers 23-3; Rams beat Jaguars 35-7 on Oct. 19.

Saints offense: overall (27), rush (28), pass (22), scoring (29).

Saints defense: overall (15), rush (20), pass (9), scoring (24).

Rams offense: overall (6), rush (22), pass (3), scoring (T-11).

Rams defense: overall (13), rush (14), pass (14), scoring (3).

Turnover differential: Saints minus-2; Rams plus-3.

Saints player to watch

Saints defensive end Chase Young, who missed the first five weeks of the season with a calf injury, has been New Orleans’ top pass rusher the past two games, during which he’s had two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Rams player to watch

WR Puka Nacua will return from a sprained ankle Sunday barring a setback. In the five games he has been able to finish this season, Nacua is averaging 10.4 receptions for 117.6 yards. Both of Nacua’s receiving touchdowns have come at home, and he has at least 10 receptions in all three of his games at SoFi Stadium.

Key matchup

Saints offensive line vs. Rams defensive line. In a quickly arranged joint practice staged back in August, the Los Angeles front got the better of its visiting counterparts. The talent shown that day in Carson, California, was on full display in London against Jacksonville, accounting for 4 1/2 of the Rams’ seven sacks and adding three more tackles for loss. The Saints’ struggles in protection have only gotten worse over the past two weeks, allowing nine sacks in losses to Chicago and Tampa Bay. New Orleans has to maximize every avenue to keep Tyler Shough upright in the rookie’s first NFL start.

Key injuries

Saints: RBs Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal have been limited this week by sore ankles. Also limited this week have been WR Rashid Shaheed (hip) and CB Alontae Taylor (shoulder).

Rams: RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is on track to play after missing the past three games. CB Darious Williams (shoulder) and S Kamren Kinchens (toe) were limited in practice this week. WR Tutu Atwell was placed on injured reverse earlier this week because of a hamstring pull.

Series notes

The Rams have won four of the past five against the Saints, a run that started with the memorable and controversial NFC championship game victory following the 2018 season. … Los Angeles is trying for its third straight win over New Orleans on Sunday, which would be the longest streak by either team since the Rams took four in a row by sweeping the season series in 1996-97. … New Orleans has lost all three trips to Southern California since the Rams moved back in 2016.

Stats and stuff

Shough completed 17 of 30 passes (56.7%) for 128 yards after relieving Spencer Rattler in Week 8. … RB Alvin Kamara has 600 receptions, the fifth RB all time to reach that mark. He has 7,142 yards rushing and 4,909 yards receiving, and can become sixth player ever with 5,000 yards rushing and receiving. … WR Chris Olave had eight catches for 63 yards last week and is one of four (along with Ja’Marr Chase, Trey McBride and Christian McCaffrey) with at least five catches in seven games this season. … Olave ranks fourth in the NFL with 52 receptions this season. … Shaheed had career-high nine catches (75 yards) last week. … TE Juwan Johnson had five catches for 53 yards last week, his second straight game with at least five catches. … LB Demario Davis had 11 tackles and his sixth career forced fumble last week, and is one of three players (along with Jamien Sherwood and Bobby Wagner) to make at least 10 tackles in five games in 2025. … Young had 1 1/2 sacks, his eighth career forced fumble and fourth career fumble recovery last week. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has a career-high seven passes defensed in 2025. … S Justin Reid has made at least six tackles in each of his past two games. … The Rams have allowed 10 points combined in their past two games. The defense has held the opposition to single digits in seven of its past 13 games, including the playoffs. … QB Matthew Stafford has not thrown an interception in four straight games. If he can avoid being picked off Sunday, Stafford would tie the longest streak of his career (Nov. 24-Dec. 12, 2024). … OLB Byron Young has nine sacks, which ranks third in the NFL. He has at least one-half sack in every game this season. … WR Davante Adams has 109 receiving touchdowns, which ranks ninth in league history. Tony Gonzalez is in eighth place with 111. … OLB Jared Verse has four sacks and seven tackles for loss in his past five games. … The Rams are tied with the Chargers for the NFL lead in pass breakups (27).

Fantasy tip

The Saints have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air this season, but none over the past two weeks. That shouldn’t have fantasy owners second-guessing using the key pieces of the Rams’ passing attack. Stafford is on a roll, with 12 of his league-leading 17 touchdown passes coming over the past four games.

