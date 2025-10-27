Rico Dowdle appears set to get bulk of carries with Dave Canales’ moving away from 2-back approach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales appears ready to ditch the split-carry, two-back approach on offense following…

Canales rotated Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle on alternate series over the past two weeks, but he now seems inclined to give the bulk of the carries to Dowdle, who has clearly outplayed Hubbard since his return from a calf injury.

“Chuba has meant a lot to this organization and certainly to the identity that we want to build and we wanted to give him the opportunity to go out there and to continue to impact our team in a positive way,” Canales said on Monday. “But we cannot ignore the fact that Rico has been exceptional. … We love tempo and violence that he is running with. These are things we are looking back on the last four games and really taking a snapshot of what has been successful for us.”

After Dowdle piled up 473 yards from scrimmage in back-to-back wins over Miami and Dallas, Canales made the decision to start Hubbard over Dowdle the past two games after he was deemed healthy and ready to return.

Dowdle had 17 carries for 79 yards and one reception for 17 yards in an ugly 13-6 win over the New York Jets two ago, while Hubbard was limited to 31 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 24 yards.

On Sunday against Buffalo, the two-back approach completely backfired as the Panthers (4-4) fell behind early and neither managed to get into much of a rhythm.

Still, Dowdle clearly looked faster and more explosive, gaining 54 yards on eight carries, while Hubbard was held to 34 yards on 12 carries with a late-game touchdown run in a 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Canales wouldn’t discuss his specific plans at running back for Sunday’s game at Green Bay, but admitted he is considering an expanded role for Dowdle.

And all signs point to that happening.

“We can’t ignore the impact (Dowdle) has made,” Canales said.

What’s working (no more)

The run defense had been outstanding over the previous three games, allowing just 131 yards rushing combined during that stretch, but the Bills exposed some areas of weakness in Carolina’s front seven by rushing for 245 yards and four touchdowns. James Cook had 216 yards on the ground on just 19 carries, the most yards the Panthers have allowed to an opposing running back in franchise history. Josh Allen also scored on two short TD runs.

What needs help

The Panthers are in need of some healthy bodies up front after three offensive linemen left Sunday’s game with injuries. Guard Brady Christensen tore his Achilles tendon and will be out for the season, while right tackle Taylor Moton injured his knee and center Cade Mays hurt his ankle.

Moton and Mays will be evaluated later this week.

The Panthers offensive line has been plagued with injuries all season with guard Robert Hunt landing on injured reserve in Week 2. Center Austin Corbett just returned from injured reserve and guard Chandler Zavala is eligible to return from IR this week.

Stock up

Rookie Tetairoa McMillan continues to show star potential.

The No. 8 overall pick from Arizona had seven catches on 10 targets for 99 yards against the Bills and showed the ability to get free against press coverage as well as the skills to make defenders miss in the open field.

The future is clearly bright for McMillan.

Meanwhile, 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette continues to struggle with consistency. After a career game last Sunday against the Jets in which he caught nine passes for 92 yards and a TD, Legette was limited to just two catches for 17 yards and was a non-factor in a game in which the Panthers needed to throw the ball.

Slot receiver Jalen Coker outpaced Legette with three catches for 36 yards.

Stock down

Andy Dalton had a brutal game and looked very much like a 37-year-old quarterback on the downside of his NFL career. He was unable to escape even minimal pressure and was sacked seven times and turned the ball over three times while being limited to 175 yards passing and no touchdowns.

He displayed poor clock management skills, taking a sack instead of throwing the ball away on a third down play near the end of the first half. The Panthers, out of timeouts, had to quickly rush their field-goal unit onto the field and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald never had a chance to get set. He missed the kick wide left.

Injuries

The Panthers will continue to monitor QB Bryce Young’s sprained ankle on a daily basis in hopes that he can return to practice on Wednesday and play in Week 9. “I’m optimistic that he will be out there,” Canales said of Young returning to practice this week.

DE Derrick Brown, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, will also be checked out later in the week.

Key number

37-3 — Margin which the Panthers were outscored by the Bills in the second and third quarters combined on Sunday.

Next steps

Things don’t get much easier this week for Carolina. The Panthers head to Green Bay on Sunday to face a Packers team that is beginning to look like a Super Bowl contender. Carolina is 1-3 on the road this season with its only win coming against the Jets.

