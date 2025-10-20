Resilient 49ers overcome injuries, led by McCaffrey’s 201 yards, to defeat Falcons

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey carried the San Francisco 49ers to their latest victory with 201 yards from…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey carried the San Francisco 49ers to their latest victory with 201 yards from scrimmage and both touchdowns for San Francisco.

McCaffrey got plenty of help from some unlikely sources in the 20-10 victory over Atlanta on Sunday night which has been the theme to the season for the injury-riddled 49ers.

San Francisco (5-2) got the win despite playing without stalwarts like Fred Warner and Nick Bosa on defense, and Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall on offense.

“We’ve taken a lot of gut punches and a lot of blows that it would’ve been easy to fold, and I think that a lot of people would’ve understood,” left tackle Trent Williams. “It’s been tough. I’m super proud of the team, because we could have given up; could’ve tucked our tails and just looked forward to next year, but these guys keep fighting. There’s a lot of resilience in this group.”

That was on display against the Falcons. Tatum Bethune stepped in for Warner and led a strong defensive effort in his second career start. Backup slot cornerback Chase Lucas delivered a few big plays, including a key pass breakup on fourth down in the fourth quarter, and Bryce Huff and Sam Okuayinonu provided a needed pass rush boost from the edge

Backup center Matt Hennessy got his most extensive action since the 2022 season after starter Jake Brendel went down with a hamstring injury in the game and the offense didn’t slow down.

“I think it’s a testament to the leadership,” McCaffrey said. “A guy like Fred or Bosa comes out, and you have young guys and guys who haven’t been in that position step up the way they have. It’s coaching, it’s leadership, and that doesn’t happen everywhere. I can promise you that.”

That kind of play has the Niners in good position to make a playoff run in the second half of the season and they could get some key players back.

Purdy and Pearsall should be back at some point relatively soon, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy would be reach to play this week.

“These are moments guys have to step it up,” Shanahan said. “I’m glad that we’ve played some decent football to put us in this position at least with our record. Now we have to find a way to get better everywhere else throughout this year.”

What’s working

George Kittle’s run blocking. Kittle returned for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the opener and played a big part in the best rushing game of the season for the Niners. San Francisco topped 100 yards on the ground for the first time since Week 1. McCaffrey had 20 carries for 126 yards and two TDs when Kittle was on the field compared to four carries for 3 yards when he wasn’t.

What needs help

Kittle in the passing game. Kittle was on the field for 23 passing plays and got only two targets and no catches. This was the first time in 127 career games in the regular season and playoffs that Kittle didn’t have a single reception.

Stock up

Bethune. The 2024 seventh-round pick had 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and did a good job relaying the signals in place of Warner. Bethune made sure there were no communication breakdowns after a few key ones last week in his first extensive action at middle linebacker.

Stock down

Kick coverage. The only touchdown for Atlanta came after the Niners allowed a 45-yard kick return by Jamal Agnew to the San Francisco 48. The 49ers rank sixth-worst on the season allowing opponents to start drives after kickoffs at an average of the 32.5-yard line.

Injuries

Brendel and Huff will both miss a couple of weeks after injuring their hamstrings in the game. … CB Renardo Green is day to day with a toe injury but Shanahan said that turf toe has been ruled out. … OL Spencer Burford (knee) could have his IR window opened this week and DL Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) is likely out at least another week.

Key stat

450-450 club. McCaffrey has 465 yards rushing and 515 yards receiving this season. The only other player with at least 450 of each in the first seven games of a season was Marshall Faulk in 2000, when he went on to win AP NFL MVP.

Next steps

The 49ers visit Houston on Sunday.

