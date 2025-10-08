Raiders’ special teams struggles continue despite key players returning

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Even if there were considerably more losses than wins in recent seasons, the Raiders could at…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Even if there were considerably more losses than wins in recent seasons, the Raiders could at least count on having an elite special teams unit.

Not as much this season.

Why is a bit of a mystery because most of the key pieces remain in place. Daniel Carlson has been the kicker since 2018, punter AJ Cole joined the team in 2019 and Tom McMahon became the special teams coordinator in 2022.

Even so, Las Vegas has struggled in seemingly every area, most notably getting kicks blocked the past two weeks. A Carlson field goal to beat Chicago was blocked off the edge two weeks ago, and Indianapolis blocked a punt on Sunday on a play that also resulted in a sprained ankle for Cole.

“It’s obviously frustrating when it doesn’t work out,” Carlson said Wednesday. “All you can control is today and this next game, and we’re just focused on that.”

The Raiders got a key player back when tight end Michael Mayer was cleared after missing the previous two games while in concussion protocol. He would have been the primary blocker on the edge on the two blocked kicks.

“It’s crucially important for us, particularly because he’s in such a critical position where he plays and he’s really good at it,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We need him.”

Sitting out those games made Mayer anxious to jump back out there, and he acknowledged it was tough to watch the Raiders get beat where he usually would have lined up.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like that’s life,” Mayer said. “There’s nothing you can really do about it. At the same time, I’m sure there are people that have been upset about me when I probably made a costly mistake. At the end of the day, you hate not being out there. You really do, especially when critical errors come on.”

There are lots to clean up throughout:

— The average starting position after kickoffs for Raiders opponents is at the 32-yard line, sixth worst. Las Vegas will especially need to improve on that part of its game when the Titans visit this Sunday. Tennessee rookie Chimere Dike averages 26.6 yards and has two of the league’s top five returns this season.

— Cole’s net punting average is 33.9 yards, the lowest in his career. He is averaging a career-high 51.2 yards on gross punting yards — his third consecutive year at more than 50 — so the coverage unit isn’t do its part to prevent long returns. Opponents are averaging 18.8 yards a punt return, fifth worst.

Cole won’t punt in practice until Friday, and his ankle will be evaluated then. Brad Robbins, who was with Cincinnati in 2023 and played one game for Buffalo this season before getting released, was signed to the practice squad. Robbins is an insurance policy in case Cole, also the holder on extra points and field goals, can’t play Sunday against Tennessee.

— Carlson is 9 of 12 on field goals, his worst percentage since making 73.1% in his second season (2019). He also is just 2 of 5 from 50 yards and longer. For his career, Carlson is 34 of 48.

“Practice-wise, I’m kicking the best I have in my career, probably,” Carlson said. “I think it’s the same mindset. Yeah, it’s unfortunate. Those reps that I’ve missed are from deep. Any miskick is frustrating. It’s a matter of what can I do to give myself the best chance to make the next one?

“I know how I’m kicking it and how I’ve kicked in the past. I’m not too worried, It’s a matter of executing over the course of the next game and then over the course of the season.”

— The Raiders average 8.8 yards on punt returns, which is 23rd.

— They are in the middle of the pack on kickoff returns at 25.5 yards.

“We’re working really hard like we have been,” Carroll said. “Tommy’s been here a long time and done a good job for the club, and we haven’t changed any of our emphasis. We’ve followed it as much as we can, and we’re counting on really good results.”

Improvement for Bowers?

Carroll on Monday called tight end Brock Bowers week-to-week with a knee injury. That status became day-to-day Wednesday.

“He’ll do some walk-through stuff, and he’ll be in the game plan knowing what’s going on,” Carroll said. “So if he gets a chance to play, then he’ll be ready to go as best we can in that regard. I’m a little more optimistic than other people, and so I’m going day-to-day. Makes me feel better.”

Also, cornerback Eric Stokes (knee) returned to practice. He did not play Sunday against the Colts.

