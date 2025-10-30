Raiders, Jaguars come off bye weeks, looking for a win

Jacksonville (4-3) at Las Vegas (2-5) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX. BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 3. Against the spread:…

Jacksonville (4-3) at Las Vegas (2-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, FOX.

BetMGM NFL odds: Jaguars by 3.

Against the spread: Jaguars 4-3, Raiders 2-5.

Series record: Jaguars lead 6-5.

Last meeting: Raiders beat the Jaguars 19-14 on Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Last week: Jaguars and Raiders had byes.

Jaguars offense: overall (15), rush (14), pass (17), scoring (25).

Jaguars defense: overall (21), rush (6), pass (27), scoring (15).

Raiders offense: overall (30), rush (27), pass (27), scoring (31).

Raiders defense: overall (17), rush (13), pass (20), scoring (23).

Turnover differential: Jaguars plus-8; Raiders minus-5.

Jaguars player to watch

RB Travis Etienne is coming off a season-low nine touches in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London, and coach Liam Coen said this week he needs to call more runs to be keeps defenses “on their toes.”

Raiders player to watch

TE Brock Bowers. One of the NFL’s top tight ends is expected to be close to fully recovered from a knee injury that has dogged him since the opener. If he truly is ready to go, Bowers will be a threat to put up big numbers as he did in that first game when he caught five passes for 103 yards at New England.

Key matchup

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby versus Jaguars OTs Walker Little and Anton Harrison. Crosby ranks third in the NFL with 10 tackles for loss, including four sacks, and faces a team that allowed a combined 14 sacks in its past two games.

Key injuries

Jaguars: WR/CB Travis Hunter was added to the injury report with a knee issue Thursday. LB Devin Lloyd (calf), the AFC defensive player of the month for September, is considered a long shot to play. S Eric Murray (neck) won’t play. CB Jourdan Lewis (neck), LB Dennis Gardeck (chest) and WRs Dyami Brown (shoulder), and Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder) and Tim Patrick (groin) are expected to go.

Raiders: Crosby (back) and DT Adam Butler (back) are expected to play but will not practice until at least Friday. S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (fibula) could make his season debut.

Series notes

The three most recent meetings were decided by no more than a touchdown. … This is the third time in four years the teams will have played each other. … The teams have met just 11 times in the regular season. That’s tied for second fewest among Raiders opponents with two other teams, but not so low for the Jags.

Stats and stuff

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for a season-high 296 yards against the Rams. He has at least one TD pass in six of seven starts this season. … RB Travis Etienne has at least 50 yards from scrimmage in 10 consecutive games. … WR Brian Thomas Jr. had nine catches for a career-high 132 yards and a TD last season against the Raiders. … If Hunter plays, it will be mostly on offense, partly because Thomas has nine drops and several more attempts in which he short-armed throws. … DE Josh Hines-Allen needs two sacks to break the franchise record of 55 set by Tony Brackens in 2003. … Crosby’s 115 tackles for loss since his rookie season in 2019 are the most in the NFL. … Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers has multiple receptions in 30 consecutive games. … Bowers has caught at least two passes in his first 21 games, which ties the longest streak for a TE to open a career. Detroit’s Sam LaPorta set the record in 2023-24. … Las Vegas S Jeremy Chinn needs one sack to become the eighth defensive back since 1982 with six consecutive seasons with at least one. … The Raiders defensive line has broken up 12 passes, best in the league. Indianapolis and New Orleans are next with nine each. … Coach Pete Carroll can pass Bill Parcells in career victories. They are tied at 17th with 172 apiece. … K Daniel Carlson’s 214 made field goals are the second most since he entered the league in 2018. He is one behind Justin Tucker.

Fantasy tip

Hunter could be emerging as the Jaguars’ top receiver. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner produced his first 100-yard game just before the bye week, catching eight passes on 14 targets. Expect the Jaguars to continue going to him, if he plays.

