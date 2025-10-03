Raiders’ Bowers questionable for Colts game, but Mayer might return

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders tight end Brock Bowers did not practice Thursday and Friday because of a nagging knee…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Raiders tight end Brock Bowers did not practice Thursday and Friday because of a nagging knee injury and is questionable for Las Vegas’ game at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Bowers has played a less than full strength since being injured in the season-opening 20-13 victory at New England in which he caught five passes for 103 yards. He had 14 receptions for 122 yards in the three games since then.

The Raiders could get back tight end Michael Mayer, who is questionable after missing one game because of a concussion. He was involved in limited practice time this week.

Ian Thomas, who played the previous seven season for Carolina, is the third-team tight end.

Also, cornerback Eric Stokes is questionable because of a knee injury, and linebacker Germaine Pratt did not make the trip to Indianapolis. No reason was provided for Pratt’s absence other than it wasn’t injury related.

