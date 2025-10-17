Raiders’ Bowers doubtful, Meyers questionable for Chiefs game

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Raiders could be significantly short-handed in their passing game when Las Vegas visits Kansas City…

Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee and toe) is questionable for the AFC West matchup with the Chiefs.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll has indicated he would rather sit Bowers because the bye week follows this weekend’s game. Bowers has missed the past two games.

Meyers was injured in last Sunday’s 20-10 victory over Tennessee and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. He participated in limited fashion on Friday.

“Jakobi got more (practice time) than Brock did,” Carroll said. “He looks like he bounced back pretty well, so we’re very hopeful that he’ll be available. Brock got his first workout here in a while. His workouts have been great during the week. I watched him when he was working with the trainers, and he’s really going good. So we’re really close on him.”

Reserve wide receiver and punt returner Alex Bachman is questionable with an ankle injury.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (back) was listed on the injury report, but was not given a status designation. He was limited in Friday’s practice.

