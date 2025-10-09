Quinnen Williams says Jets’ defense to blame for 0-5 start ahead of London game vs. Broncos

WATFORD, England (AP) — It doesn’t take Quinnen Williams long to dissect why the Jets are winless. He said they…

WATFORD, England (AP) — It doesn’t take Quinnen Williams long to dissect why the Jets are winless. He said they have “probably the worst defense in the league.”

No takeaways through Week 5 and just three sacks in the past four games leads New York’s star defensive lineman to his conclusion before facing the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“We are 0-5 and the defense, to me, has been the problem — the reason why we’re 0-5,” Williams said Thursday. “To be as a unit, to be as a team, we have to pull that together, especially as a defense to make sure we do the necessary things we can do.”

The Jets are the first NFL team to have no takeaways through the first five games since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked, according to ESPN Research.

Williams was asked if being abroad can help the team reset. The location doesn’t matter, he responded.

“If we were in Florham Park right now, it would be the same conversations, the same attitude, the same solution-based things when it comes down to fixing it,” he said, referring to the team’s practice facility in New Jersey. “When you’re 0-5, no matter where you’re at, you’ve got to fix things.

“When you are probably the worst defense in the league, no matter where you’re at, you’ve got to fix things if you want to win football games.”

The Jets sacked Aaron Rodgers four times — including two by Will McDonald — in the season-opening 34-32 loss to the Steelers. They’ve managed just three sacks since.

“We’ve just got to find a way — find a way to get to the quarterback and affect the quarterback,” Williams said.

Williams, who was limited in practice again Thursday with a groin issue, said he’s figuring out how to beat double teams.

“I’ve been dealing with it for like three, four years now,” he said. “I’ve just got to be better at defeating the double team and getting through two guys every single snap, every single play.”

The coaching staff has given them “all the solutions to those problems,” so now they just need to go apply them.

Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. says it comes down to trust.

“We’ve all just got to buy in,” he said. “We’ve all got to trust one another. The guy next to me, he’s got to trust that I got his back and I’ve got to trust that he’s got my back.

“If we’re all on the same page, then we can click, and the plays start happening, and then it’s more about taking more shots at the ball. Coach (Aaron Glenn), he’s been preaching that, coaching that.”

Injury updates

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) both returned to practice — they were limited. Williams said Johnson “is a Pro-Bowl caliber player, so having him on the field is going to be unbelievable.” … LB Ja’Markis Weston (groin) was limited for the second day in a row. His 21-day practice window to return from the injured reserve list was opened Wednesday. … QB Justin Fields (knee) was a full participant for the second straight day.

