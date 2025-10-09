Patriots-Saints clash features teams with new coaches who seem to be rebuilding at different speeds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints entered the 2025 season under similar circumstances. Neither…

Neither won more than five games last season and both have new coaches.

Heading into Week 6, coach Mike Vrabel’s Patriots (3-2) — fresh off a victory at previously unbeaten Buffalo — appear farther along the road back to NFL relevance than Kellen Moore’s Saints (1-4) as they prepare to meet in the Superdome on Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye doesn’t want to hear it.

Winning builds confidence, “but you’ve got to flush it,” said Maye, who has completed 73.9% of his passes this season for 1,261 yards and seven TDs with just two interceptions.

“It doesn’t mean anything unless you keep building on it and make it an ongoing thing,” Maye added. “We’re trying to build our identity … and keep showing ourselves and showing people around the league.”

The Saints avoided the franchise’s first 0-5 start since 1996 when they overcame an early 14-3 deficit last week to beat the New York Giants, giving their 37-year-old rookie coach his first win.

The Saints scored just one offensive touchdown against the Giants, but it was memorable, an 87-yarder on a first-down pass to Rashid Shaheed out of what is usually a run formation.

Moore said he is “getting a better feel for guys and how we can best utilize them.”

“I feel like guys are starting to find some continuity, some flow, some rhythm,” Moore said.

The Saints’ defense did the heavy lifting, forcing five turnovers on two interceptions and three fumbles — and returning one fumble 86 yards for a TD.

“The performance we had last week was very special,” said second-year cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, who made his first two career interceptions in the game. “I’m very confident in us. We have good energy. I feel like we’re going to build off this.”

If a victory at Buffalo was an encouraging litmus test for New England, beating the Patriots this week could have a similar effect for the Saints.

The Patriots “have done some really good things and you could see the progress they’ve made over the course of the season,” Moore said. “The last couple weeks, they’ve played excellent football.”

Rattler’s refinement

Saints QB Spencer Rattler said he made avoiding sacks and turnovers a priority throughout his first full NFL offseason.

“Trying to make the (offensive) line’s job easier, get the ball out on time,” Rattler said. “Avoid the negative plays because those can hurt you a lot. I feel like I took too many last year, but doing a better job this year.”

It showed in the second-year pro’s first victory as a starter last week. He did not take a sack or turn the ball over. Rattler has been intercepted only once this season — one reason New Orleans is tied for fourth in turnover differential at plus-5.

“Credit to Spencer. He’s put a lot of time and effort into this thing,” Moore said. “He’s done a really good job this year with that. Sunday was a great example.”

Wanting more

As good as Maye and New England’s passing game have looked during their past two wins, Vrabel wants to see more from his run game.

The Patriots enter the week ranked 27th in rushing, averaging 95.2 yards per game. No individual back has gained more than 54 yards in any of their five games.

“It’s got to be better,” Vrabel said. “It has to be better at the line of scrimmage, at the second level, and then continue to try to finish to break some of these. And we’ve had some good runs, just not enough.”

Next man

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson showed his explosiveness when he came through with a go-ahead, 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a Week 2 win over Miami. But his knee injury in last week’s win over Buffalo has created an opportunity for someone else to step up.

Terrell Jennings intends to be that guy.

“Me and Antonio are actually really close. That’s my locker room buddy as well. He told me, ‘It’s your time, man,’” Jennings said. “I took that hard because that’s my brother. I’m with him every day. To see him go down like that, it hurt me to the core. So, I would be wrong if I didn’t go out there and do my job to uphold his standard.”

Jennings, an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M in 2024, appeared in just three games last season. Although Jennings has not played this season, Vrabel spoke highly this week of his versatility and character.

“He’s a great teammate. I think he cares about the team,” Vrabel said. “He’s able to play on special teams. He’s able to play on a fourth down. He’s got a toughness to him. I think he’s improved.”

AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts, contributed to this report.

