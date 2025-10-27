Patriots’ confidence soars in midst of 5-game win streak under 1st-year coach Mike Vrabel

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It’s too early to know whether the New England Patriots have gotten back on track following…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — It’s too early to know whether the New England Patriots have gotten back on track following the tumultuous end of Bill Belichick’s coaching tenure and the failed one-year regime of successor Jerod Mayo.

But at 6-2 following Sunday’s 32-13 win over Cleveland and riding a five-game win streak that’s the Patriots’ longest since last qualifying for the playoffs in 2021, it has created confidence throughout the team facility that first-year coach Mike Vrabel believes is a positive sign.

“I don’t have expectations. We just have things that we want to try to focus on and improve on,” Vrabel said. “I think that they believe in themselves, that they believe that they’re going to make some plays, that they’re not really panicking, signs of complementary football and signs of preparation.”

It showed against the Browns when, despite allowing an opponent to score on its opening drive for the sixth time in eight games, the Patriots offense was able to reel off three unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter to take control.

That was underscored by a defense that forced two turnovers and helped New England possess the ball for nearly 13 more minutes than Cleveland for the day.

“It’s just dope having that camaraderie and that unity as a team from both sides,” safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. “I feel like it’s special, man, and we can keep harping on that and keep growing.”

What’s working

Despite being sacked six times by the Browns’ top-ranked defense, Drake Maye maintained the same command of the offense that he has shown throughout the winning streak. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He also connected with seven receivers.

What needs help

It didn’t wind up factoring into the final score, but the Patriots’ special teams unit couldn’t corral Browns kicker Andre Szmyt’s onside kick with 4:06 remaining. Szmyt got a perfect bounce to flutter out of the reach of tight end Austin Hooper and into hands of Gage Larvadain. It was only the second onside kick recovery by the kicking team all season in the NFL.

Stock up

Stefon Diggs had only three catches for 14 yards. But one of them was a 1-yard touchdown catch, his first of the season. It ended his career-high, seven-game drought without a TD to open a season. The only other time he had a drought of even two games without recording a touchdown was his rookie season in 2015 with Minnesota.

Stock down

Rookie left tackle Will Campbell was expecting a tough challenge opposite Browns All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett. He got it, allowing Garrett to beat him on two of his career-high five sacks. In each instance, the Patriots attempted to provide Campbell with some extra support via an extra chip block from tight end Hunter Henry. Both times it did little to slow Garrett.

“He’s a really good player. He beat me a few times and that is just part of the game,” Campbell said. “He gets paid a lot of money, and he got me a couple times. I just had to keep coming back and keep fighting, which is why we got the win.”

Injuries

Defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga left in the second half with a knee injury and did not return.

Key number

177 — The Patriots rushed for a season-high 177 yards against Cleveland, following a 175-yard rushing performance at Tennessee the previous week. It’s their first time with back-to-back games with at least 175 yards rushing since the 2020 season when they had 250 yards rushing against Las Vegas followed by 185 yards at Kansas City.

Next steps

The Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons, losers of two straight, on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.