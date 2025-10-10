Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard out again, Rico Dowdle to start against Cowboys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss his second straight game on Sunday with a…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss his second straight game on Sunday with a calf injury.

Hubbard was ruled out on Friday for the game against Dallas after not practicing all week.

Rico Dowdle, who ran for a career-high 206 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, will start against his former team. Dowdle played five seasons for the Cowboys before signing with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent.

Dowdle said earlier in the week the Cowboys “better buckle up.” He had two runs of 50 yards or longer last week as the Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit.

The Panthers (2-3) will also be without right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), defensive lineman Turk Wharton (toe) and defensive back Akayleb Evans (hamstring). Wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) and cornerbacks Mike Jackson (ribs) and Chau Wade-Smith (chest) are questionable. Coker remains on injured reserve, but could be activated this week.

