Panthers QB Bryce Young, winner of 3 straight starts, day to day vs. Bills with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young has won three consecutive starts for the first time in his NFL career.

Now the question becomes whether he will have a chance to stretch that streak to four on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers return home to face the Buffalo Bills.

Young left Sunday’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets in the second half with an ankle injury, leaving his status for this week’s game uncertain.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Monday he is listing Young as day to day.

“We will look at him each day and really test the ankle in different ways to see if we can’t get him back out there (at practice) in some way shape or form on Wednesday,” Canales said.

Andy Dalton, who replaced Young on Sunday, would start if Young can’t play. The team is exploring the option of signing a quarterback to back up Dalton on Sunday if Young is out.

Young has been improving with each passing week, so this is a hurdle in his progression as a quarterback.

The injury occurred while Young was attempting to elude a sack in the third quarter.

What’s working

The Panthers struggled early in the season to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but seem to be rectifying the situation in recent weeks.

Carolina had a season-high six sacks against the Jets just days after learning that starting edge rusher Patrick Jones would miss the remainder of the season with a lower back injury. Defensive end Derrick Brown was dominant all game, getting two sacks, while rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen combined for two sacks.

Carolina allowed just six points in its first road win of the season, marking the fewest points allowed in a road game since giving up three points on two occasions during the 2017 season in a 23-3 win at San Francisco and 17-3 win at Tampa Bay.

What needs help

Canales said Monday he won’t change his approach at running back.

After Rico Dowdle piled up 473 yards from scrimmage the previous two weeks, Canales made the interesting call to start Chuba Hubbard over Dowdle after he returned from missing two weeks with a calf injury.

Hubbard and Dowdle then alternated possessions.

Dowdle outplayed Hubbard. Dowdle had 17 carries for 79 yards and one reception for 17 yards, while Hubbard was limited to 31 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 24 yards. Neither player found the end zone. It appeared difficult at time for either running back to get into the rhythm with the current system but Canales seemed to like the two-back approach.

Stock up

Cornerback Jaycee Horn is quickly developing a reputation as one of the league’s elite cornerbacks — and showing he’s ready to earn his recent $100 million contract. Horn had two interceptions, including a one-handed pick in the end zone in which he showed his outstanding speed, and shut down Jets receivers all day.

Horn became the first Panthers player with two INTs in a single game since James Bradberry at Tampa Bay in 2019.

“Just clutch play, doing right, doing right longer,” Canales said of Horn. “And that’s our definition of finishing, putting himself in position to make those plays. His ball skills to be able to come up with those plays was huge for us and gave us a chance to put it away.”

Stock down

The Panthers got their first road win of the season and they certainly won’t complain about it, but they need to develop a killer instinct. They beat the Falcons 30-0 at home a few weeks back, but the Panthers have struggled to put teams away.

That’s what good teams can do, and it’s something the Panthers need to improve upon especially against teams such as the winless Jets.

Injuries

If the Panthers can’t get Bryce Young healthy in time, Andy Dalton will get the start against the Bills.

Key number

3-0 — Panthers record at home this season.

Next steps

Carolina could have a tough time staying above .500 and equaling its best start since 2019 when they host Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday.

Not only are the Bills expected to be motivated after two straight losses, but they are also well rested coming off a bye.

Also, Charlotte is very much a transplant city and there are a large number of Buffalo fans in the area already talking about a “Bills takeover” of Bank of America Stadium. There have been times where Panthers fans have been outnumbered by fans of the opposing team such as the Cowboys or Steelers, and it could happen again on Sunday nullifying any home-field advantage.

