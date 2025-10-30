Panthers QB Bryce Young practices for second straight day; Andy Dalton has broken thumb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young practiced full for the second straight day, raising the likelihood that…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young practiced full for the second straight day, raising the likelihood that he’ll return on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The news comes as backup Andy Dalton revealed he’s dealing with a broken thumb.

Young missed last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a sprained ankle.

Panthers coach Dave Canales doesn’t address reporters on Thursdays of a normal game week, so he did not provide an update on Young’s status. The team will release its injury report on Friday.

However, Young said after practice Thursday that he “feels good,” although he would not give an definitive answer on his availability for Sunday.

“Today was a good day and I continue to feel better and better,” Young said. “I’m listening to the doctors and I will do whatever it takes to play. I want to play, of course. But I don’t have a medical degree so I’m going to default to them.”

Young had won three straight starts for the Panthers against Miami, Dallas and the New York Jets prior to sitting out last week. He injured the ankle in the second half of the Jets game and did not return.

The 38-year-old Dalton got the start last week and struggled in a 40-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, turning the ball over three times while getting sacked seven times.

Dalton revealed after practice that he broke his thumb on his throwing hand on Carolina’s second possession against the Bills.

When asked if it affected his play, Dalton said, “I’m not going to use that as an excuse for anything. Obviously I would love for my thumb not to broken, but it is what it is.”

However, Dalton was able to practice on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday. He said he can grip the football and feels he could play through the pain if the Panthers need him.

The Panthers promoted quarterback Mike White from the practice squad on Wednesday as a backup plan.

Young has completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,288 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also run 18 times for 69 yards and one TD.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.