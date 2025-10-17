Panthers’ Hubbard, Coker, Sanders set to return from injuries against the New York Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will play Sunday against the New York Jets after missing…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will play Sunday against the New York Jets after missing the last two games with a calf injury, and wide receiver Jalen Coker will make his season debut after missing the team’s first six games with a quad injury.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders will also return after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

Hubbard was listed as a full participant on the team’s depth chart after practicing full on Friday.

Hubbard’s role this week is unclear given that Rico Dowdle has run for 389 yards and accounted for 473 yards from scrimmage in the two starts with Hubbard out. Coach Dave Canales said the Panthers have already determined internally who’ll start and get the bulk of carries, but wouldn’t divulge that information in his news conference.

“We have (decided), and all I’ll say is both guys will help us and we’ll make sure that happens by the end of the game,” Canales said.

The Panthers could be without staring guard Damien Lewis after a late-week shoulder injury popped and kept him out of practice on Friday. He is listed as questionable.

If Lewis can’t play on Sunday it would mean all five original offensive line starters will have missed at least one game for the Panthers due to injury. Austin Corbett, who is eligible to return this week from injured reserve, could potentially fill his spot if activated from injured reserve. Corbett practiced full and was listed as questionable.

Defensive tackle Turk Wharton (toe) is also listed as questionable.

