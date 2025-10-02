Panthers’ Chuba Hubbard misses second practice, status for Sunday vs. Dolphins in doubt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard missed his second straight day of practice, raising doubts about…

Hubbard played through a calf injury this past Sunday against New England, but coach Dave Canales said on Wednesday that he emerged from the game in worse shape than the previous week. Canales does not address reporters on Thursdays, but is expected to discuss Hubbard’s status when the team releases its injury report on Friday.

Rico Dowdle is expected to start and handle the bulk of the workload in the backfield if Hubbard is out. Rookie Trevor Etienne would also likely get snaps. Earlier this week, the Panthers promoted running back DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad to add depth at the position.

Hubbard leads the team with 217 yards rushing through four games and has two TD receptions. He ran for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Dowdle ran for a career-high 1,079 yards and two TDs last season for the Dallas Cowboys. He has 28 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown this season in a reserve role.

