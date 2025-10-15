Packers rookie Matthew Golden already emerging as reliable target in crucial situations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden has become one of Jordan Love’s most reliable targets.…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden has become one of Jordan Love’s most reliable targets. The way Golden sees it, that first touchdown is coming up on the horizon.

The rookie made a clutch catch on fourth down in the Packers’ 40-all tie at Dallas, and then had a key third-down reception that led to the clinching field goal in a 27-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s just what the Packers were looking for when they selected Golden with the No. 23 pick in the draft, making him the first wide receiver they had chosen in the opening round since taking Florida State’s Javon Walker 20th overall in 2002.

“I feel like I’m playing a lot faster,” Golden said Wednesday. “My confidence is definitely going up the more plays that I make. At the same time, I’m just out there having fun.”

Golden will try building on that success Sunday when the Packers (3-1-1) visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-4).

His emergence has boosted a Green Bay offense playing without injured receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. Reed has missed three games since undergoing surgery on his shoulder and foot. Watson returned to practice last week as he makes his comeback from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Their absences have forced other pass catchers to pick up the slack. Tight end Tucker Kraft is Green Bay’s leading receiver, while fourth-year wideout Romeo Doubs has a team-high four touchdown catches.

But Golden has been stepping up lately when games are on the line.

The Packers trailed Dallas 40-37 in overtime when Golden caught a 14-yard pass on fourth-and-6, a play that eventually led to Brandon McManus’ tying 34-yard field goal.

Two weeks later, the Packers were clinging to a 24-18 lead late in the fourth quarter and faced third-and-8 from their own 40 when Love found Golden for a 31-yard gain. Golden’s catch set up a 39-yard Lucas Havrisik field goal that essentially clinched the game.

“I think it’s all the stuff that he’s done since he got here in practice that gives you that confidence in him,” Love said. “Obviously sometimes the game doesn’t always show, but it’s all the work he’s put in behind the scenes, understanding the game plan inside and out and just going out there and making plays in practice. I tell him all the time, stuff’s going to keep translating to the games so just keep staying confident and going out there and executing.”

Golden’s poise under pressure shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering his background.

He kept Texas’ season alive during the College Football Playoff with a 28-yard touchdown reception on fourth-and-13 to force a second overtime in the Longhorns’ 39-31 Peach Bowl victory over Arizona State.

“I went to the University of Texas so I’m kind of used to that kind of environment,” Golden said. “It just goes back to my confidence. I never think anything is too big for me. I kind of keep my head level and keep my head over my shoulders and just always tell myself, ‘Go out there and have fun. You’ve been waiting to get put in this position. Now you’re here.’”

Golden says he’s getting more accustomed to the speed of the game in the NFL.

He had just two receptions for 16 yards in his pro debut and went without a catch in his second game. But he has totaled 12 receptions for 196 yards in three games since. Golden had three catches for a career-high 86 yards against Cincinnati.

“His confidence is definitely growing, and it’s his ability to play faster and freer as he continues to get those reps,” Watson said. “He’s just thinking less, for sure. You can tell by how fast he’s been playing.”

The next step is getting that first touchdown. Golden is remaining patient in that regard.

“If we’re winning, that’s all that matters,” Golden said after the Bengals game. “I know that’s going to come, and when they do, it’s going to come at the right time.”

Notes: McManus (quadriceps), OT Zach Tom (oblique/back), DL Lukas Van Ness (foot) and DL Devonte Wyatt (knee) didn’t practice Wednesday. McManus and Wyatt didn’t play against Cincinnati. Tom played, but he was clearly in pain. … OG Aaron Banks (groin/knee), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (illness), OL Jacob Monk (hamstring), OL Jordan Morgan (knee), Watson (knee) and WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were limited.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.