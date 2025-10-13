Packers hope to find a way to turn their early leads into blowout wins

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay is getting accustomed to building big leads and then letting opponents back into…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay is getting accustomed to building big leads and then letting opponents back into games.

It’s a habit the Packers want to break.

“We have to find ways to put teams away early and not even make it close at the end,” quarterback Jordan Love said after the Packers’ 27-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. “That’s something we need to keep improving on.”

The Packers (3-1-1) have owned double-digit leads in each of their games, yet their victory over the Bengals was their first win since Sept. 11. Before their bye week, they blew a 10-0 lead in a 13-10 loss at Cleveland and a 13-0 advantage in a 40-40 tie at Dallas.

Green Bay outscored Cincinnati 10-0 and outgained the Bengals 240 yards to 65 in the first half, but the Packers didn’t force a single punt in the final two periods.

That continued a trend. Green Bay hasn’t allowed any points in the first quarter this season. Sixty-three of the 102 points they’ve given up have come in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Coach Matt LaFleur said his staff is looking into reasons why the defense plays so much better at the start of games than at the finish. Cincinnati got back into the game Sunday by opening the second half with a 17-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that lasted over 10 minutes.

“Does that gas you out?” LaFleur said Monday. “Does that make you more tired? Do we need to roll more guys in the first half? The hard part, the first half was a bunch of three-and-outs, so guys feel fresh and then you put them in there … so, um, there’s things we talked about in regards to, are we well-conditioned enough from practice? Did our guys do enough on the bye week?

“All that stuff has kind of been floated around, trying to figure out why this is happening, because certainly we’re trying to find solutions.”

Love noted the offense also must do its part. For instance, the Packers would have had a bigger early lead if Love hadn’t thrown an interception in the red zone on the first series.

“As the offense, we should have the mindset to answer the call every time we go to the field and find ways to score touchdowns,” Love said.

What’s working

Running the ball and stopping the run. The Packers have rushed for over 150 yards in each of their last two games. They’ve totaled 317 yards rushing on 68 carries, an average of 4.7 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, they are allowing a league-low 73 yards rushing per game.

What needs help

The Packers didn’t force any turnovers for a second straight game. They have just two takeaways all season.

Stock up

RB Josh Jacobs had his second straight game with two touchdowns and at least 150 yards from scrimmage. He had 93 yards rushing on 18 carries, plus five catches for 57 yards. … Rookie WR Matthew Golden had a career-high 86 yards receiving, including a 31-yard catch on third-and-8 to set up a crucial field goal. … K Lucas Havrisik filled in for Brandon McManus and went 2 of 2 on field goals, converting from 43 and 39 yards, a performance that could get him a look from other teams after McManus returns from a quadriceps injury. … DT Warren Brinson, a rookie sixth-round pick, was active for the first time and played 21 snaps.

Stock down

G Sean Rhyan, who had been on the field for every offensive play in Green Bay’s three games before Sunday, played just 11 snaps against the Bengals. Jordan Morgan, a 2024 first-round draft pick, started and got most of the work at right guard.

Injuries

DE Lukas Van Ness was carted to the locker room with a foot injury. “I think we definitely avoided something serious, but how long he’ll be out remains to be seen,” LaFleur said Monday.

WR Dontayvion Wicks hurt his ankle. Javon Bullard was evaluated for a possible concussion, but LaFleur said Monday the second-year safety had “more of a stinger than anything else.” DT Devonte Wyatt (knee) and OT Anthony Belton (ankle) didn’t play.

Key number

70 — LaFleur improved his career regular-season record to 70-34-1. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, LaFleur reached 70 wins in the shortest span since Bill Cowher also got there in his 105th game in 1998.

Next steps

The Packers visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday before heading to Pittsburgh the following week for their first matchup with former Green Bay quarterback and four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

