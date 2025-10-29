Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs leans on his faith as he tries to bounce back after getting benched

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This wasn’t the type of start Nate Hobbs had in mind when the former Las…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This wasn’t the type of start Nate Hobbs had in mind when the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive back signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Hobbs dealt with a knee injury during training camp, struggled through the first half of the season and finally fell out of a starting cornerback role Sunday during the Packers’ 35-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hobbs says his struggles aren’t a result of feeling extra pressure to live up to the four-year, $48 million contract he signed in the offseason.

“It’s only pressure if you make it pressure,” Hobbs said Wednesday. “The pressure’s all in your head.”

Hobbs repeatedly mentioned his faith while talking to reporters about how he’s dealing with adversity. He cited the example of New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who rallied his team to a 39-38 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and then spoke during an emotional news conference about how his faith helped him cope after getting benched and receiving criticism from owner Woody Johnson.

“I’ll piggyback off him,” Hobbs said. “My faith in God — not even in myself, in God — is so thick and so strong, nothing can penetrate that faith. And I rely on God and not myself and I know he’s putting me through this and teaching me a lesson, and I think it’s all just depending and relying on him. I can’t do everything myself. I try to do everything myself, and that’s not going to work.”

Hobbs only played four defensive snaps against the Steelers as 2023 seventh-round draft pick Carrington Valentine started in his place. Hobbs had started each of Green Bay’s first five games and was on the field for every defensive snap against Cincinnati and at Arizona, the two games before the trip to Pittsburgh.

Coach Matt LaFleur praised Valentine’s performance but added that “it’s going to continue to be a competitive situation because we still have a ton of confidence in Hobbs.”

Hobbs believes he’s playing fine most of the time but adds that cornerback is an unforgiving position that exposes all mistakes. Hobbs said he must make sure he’s wired in and focused on every single snap.

“When you play corner, it boils down to a couple plays,” Hobbs said. “I have a lot of snaps where I played really good, you know what I’m saying? Really good snaps, really good plays. You take two, three plays here and there, but that’s just the life of a corner. That’s why I signed up for it.”

One example came at Arizona, when Hobbs allowed a 35-yard completion to Marvin Harrison Jr. on third-and-14. That conversion set up a Cardinals touchdown in a game the Packers won 27-23.

“He kind of slowed down, I slowed down, we didn’t think ball was coming our way,” Hobbs said. “And he kind of sped up, and by the time I got my head around, the ball was dropping in.”

One week later, Hobbs was spending most of the game on the sideline.

Hobbs refused to make excuses for his struggles thus far.

The 26-year-old missed much of the preseason after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus this summer, but Hobbs says his knee isn’t an issue now.

Hobbs also has been working outside as a cornerback with the Packers after primarily playing nickel back during his four seasons with the Raiders. Hobbs believes the cornerback spot suits him well.

“I feel like that’s what I’m built for,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs has reason to feel confident he can bounce back. His Pro Football Focus ratings suggest he’s one of the league’s top cornerbacks against the run. He just needs to shore up his pass coverage.

He believes that will come in time.

“I know who I am as a man and I know myself as a player,” Hobbs said. “I’m relentless.”

NOTES: The Packers signed defensive lineman Dante Barnett and cornerback Tyron Herring to their practice squad. … Linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) didn’t practice Wednesday. Van Ness and Wicks didn’t play against the Steelers. … LaFleur was asked Wednesday about a potential return date for running back MarShawn Lloyd, who hasn’t played yet this season due to a hamstring injury. “I wouldn’t count on that any time soon,” LaFleur said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.