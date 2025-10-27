Packers are showcasing Super Bowl potential when they’re at their best

When the Green Bay Packers are at peak form, they look as dangerous as any team in the league. They…

They just need to figure out how to reach that level more consistently.

Green Bay’s 35-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night showcased the Packers’ best and worst qualities. They struggled to finish drives early in the game and trailed 16-7 at halftime before dominating the rest of a road win over a division leader.

“We’re playing legit teams and we’re going through the fire,” defensive end Micah Parsons said after the game. “Just shows how good we can be if we just don’t beat ourselves. That’s just the hardest part of this league, is just not beating ourselves.”

Green Bay (5-1-1) has the best winning percentage in the NFC. The only other NFL team with fewer than two losses is the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts (7-1).

Since a two-game stretch in which they collapsed down the stretch of a 13-10 loss at Cleveland and settled for a 40-all tie at Dallas, the Packers have won three straight. Their second-half effort Sunday was arguably their most impressive performance since opening the season with convincing home wins over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders.

Jordan Love led the way by throwing for 360 yards — the second-highest total of his career while completing passes to 10 players — and three touchdowns without an interception to outduel former Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the four-time MVP facing the Packers for the first time. Love capitalized on a huge game from tight end Tucker Kraft and the return of Christian Watson from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“What we want to be is the most explosive offense in the NFL,” Love said. “So I think (we’re) just trying to find ways to be as consistent as possible, because we know what type of offense we’re capable of being.”

The Packers believe they have that type of ceiling as long as Love keeps playing this way.

“He’s him,” defensive end Rashan Gary said. “Everybody in the league, if y’all not woke, please wake up. Get the crust out of your eyes because he is him and (No.) 10 is coming. Period.”

What’s working

The Packers had no turnovers for a second straight week. They’ve committed only three all season. … The Packers had three touchdowns and two field goals on their first five series of the second half. … The Packers sacked Rodgers three times and have nine sacks over their last two games.

What needs help

Punt returns continue to be an issue. Keisean Nixon muffed a punt in the first quarter, though Green Bay’s Zayne Anderson recovered the fumble.

Stock up

Gary, Kraft and OL Sean Rhyan. Gary had two sacks Sunday and has three over his last two games. He already has 7 1/2 this year to match last season’s total. … Kraft set career highs in catches (seven) and yards receiving (143) while scoring two touchdowns. Kraft was 3 yards from Green Bay’s single-game record for yards receiving by a tight end. Richard Rodgers had 146 in a 27-23 victory over Detroit in 2015. … After playing just 11 offensive snaps against Cincinnati and none at Arizona, Rhyan was on the field for 54.7% of the Packers’ offensive snaps at right guard Sunday.

Stock down

CB Nate Hobbs and K Brandon McManus. Hobbs played just four defensive snaps Sunday after being on the field for every defensive play against Cincinnati and Arizona. Carrington Valentine started in place of Hobbs.

“It’s going to continue to be a competitive situation, because we still have a ton of confidence in Hobbs,” LaFleur said Monday.

McManus returned after missing two games with a quadriceps injury, but he missed field-goal attempts of 57 and 44 yards in the first half. McManus bounced back by making kicks of 28 and 25 yards in the fourth quarter.

Injuries

LB Nick Niemann suffered a chest injury. “I haven’t gotten the final word yet, but we’re concerned about it,” LaFleur said. … WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and DE Lukas Van Ness (foot) didn’t play.

Key number

20 — Love’s 20 straight completions tied a Packers record. Brett Favre had 20 consecutive in a 37-26 victory at Detroit on Nov. 22, 2007.

Next steps

After going on the road for four of their last five games, the Packers are home for three of their next four contests. That stretch starts Sunday when the Carolina Panthers (4-4) visit Lambeau Field

___

