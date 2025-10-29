Once known as ‘Patriots West,’ Raiders becoming ‘Seattle South’ as they hope for second-half surge

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were often referred to as “Patriots West” when then-coach Josh McDaniels was…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders were often referred to as “Patriots West” when then-coach Josh McDaniels was signing players he worked with in New England.

Current Las Vegas coach Pete Carroll is remaking the Raiders as “Seattle South” by bringing in players he had with the Seahawks.

The latest was wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who signed with the club Monday and joined other notable former Seahawks such as quarterback Geno Smith, linebacker Jamal Adams and left tackle Stone Forsythe.

Carroll acknowledged there is a comfort level with bringing in players he has coached because he knows what to expect.

“Certainly, that’s part of what’s going on here,” Carroll said. “Geno as well. Geno has thrown to Lock for years, and so they have a ton of background. They’ve been through all kinds of experiences together. Communication is more automatic with guys you have that kind of background with. Hopefully, that will contribute to Lock’s ability to help us out.”

Smith was traded to Las Vegas on March 7, reuniting him with Carroll and providing hope the Raiders would be better than their 4-13 record last season.

It hasn’t quite worked out that way. The Raiders are 2-5, but off a bye week and with the expected return of some key injured players, players hope to finish strong beginning with Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville.

Smith is working with a coach he played for from 2019-23, so there isn’t a lot of guesswork as they try to make a second-half surge.

“But the main thing, regardless of our relationship, is that we both have to do our jobs, and that’s what we’re working extremely hard to do,” Smith said. “Coach is a guy who I’ve been with, I know what to expect from him. He knows what to expect from me, so we’re not panicking in this situation. We’re putting our heads down and getting to work.”

Adams was one of the NFL’s top safeties when he was traded in 2020 to Seattle under Carroll. He played through the 2023 season, though injuries prevented Adams from making the expected impact.

Now as a linebacker with the Raiders, Adams is showing more signs of his old self while playing for a coach who knows him well.

“He obviously believes in his system and what he does,” Adams said. “Me being a part of it for so long and coming over here, it’s pretty cool to see him spreading it around. We’re just trying to get back on the right track.”

Perhaps Carroll believes in surrounding himself with former Seahawks because they won so many games together. Seattle made back-to-back Super Bowls in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, winning once.

McDaniels had the same belief when he became the Raiders coach in January 2022, coming from a Patriots organization that captured six Super Bowls. The general manager was Dave Ziegler, who served in several roles in New England’s front office.

They brought over several players from the Patriots, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is in the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract.

Meyers said McDaniels was the main reason he signed with the Raiders.

“I respected him a lot as a play-caller and a coach,” Meyers said.

Plus, as with the growing number of ex-Seahawks, Meyers had some familiar faces when he walked into the locker room because of their time in New England.

“The more comfortable, the better, right?” Meyers said. “You’ve got guys around who speak the same language.”

McDaniels’ time in Las Vegas didn’t last long, getting fired about midway into his second season.

Carroll has more of a proven track record as a head coach, so he might be given additional time to get the long-struggling franchise heading in the right direction.

Maybe Carroll and the former Seahawks will be able to do just that. Getting Lockett is what they hope is a step in that direction.

“He’s a tremendous football player,” Carroll said. “He’s got great background, great savvy playmaking ability, a real natural sense about understanding how to play the game. … Lockett has been a great performer historically, and I’m thrilled to have him part of the program. I want to see how fast we can move the thing along, see if he can contribute.”

Raiders getting healthier

The Raiders look as if they will be their healthiest since opening the season with a 20-13 victory over the Patriots.

Carroll said he was optimistic tight end Brock Bowers (knee), defensive end Maxx Crosby (back) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (back) would be ready to go Sunday. Bowers is back practicing, but Crosby and Butler likely will be held out until Friday.

Also, safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (fibula) and backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell (wrist) have been designated to return from injured reserve and are practicing. Johnson could either play against the Jaguars or Nov. 6 at Denver.

Carroll said no decision has been made on whether to carry three quarterbacks. Kenny Pickett is Smith’s backup.

