NY Jets hope London getaway will help reset trajectory after 0-5 start

WATFORD, England (AP) — If any team needs a change of scenery, it’s the New York Jets.

The NFL’s only 0-5 team has settled in at a five-star hotel north of London this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I really love the idea of us getting away, get a chance to get in this hotel, be able to vibe together as a group, be able to understand exactly the things that we have to do to, what we have to work on to improve,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday.

The rookie head coach hopes the time away will help the team reset. It is coming off a 37-22 loss to Dallas.

“We know exactly where we’re at. We’re not hiding from that fact,” said Glenn, a former star cornerback for the Jets. “We understand that we have a lot of work to do. We’re not running from that at all. Every day we’re chopping wood to make sure we get better.”

Both the Jets and Broncos arrived early in the week — bucking a trend of teams arriving Friday morning in the English capital for Sunday games.

The Jets are staying at The Grove, which has a practice field on site. The Broncos are practicing this week at the training ground of Premier League club Tottenham.

Jermaine Johnson is ‘day to day’

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) are both “day to day,” Glenn said.

“There’s a really good chance we’ll get some work with both of those guys tomorrow,” he said.

Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (concussion) didn’t make the trip and there’s a “good chance that he’ll be out this week,” Glenn said.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (personal) also didn’t make the trip, “so he’ll be out,” Glenn added.

