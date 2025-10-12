NY Jets get their first takeaway of the season on Broncos’ first drive in London

LONDON (AP) — The New York Jets needed a trip to London to get their first takeaway. On the first…

On the first drive of Sunday’s game, Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. poked the ball out of receiver Troy Franklin’s hands and Andre Cisco recovered at the Denver 37.

It came on a third-and-7 and Franklin appeared to have the first-down yardage before Brownlee knocked the ball loose.

The Jets were the first NFL team to have no takeaways through the first five games since 1933, when turnovers were first tracked, according to ESPN Research.

The Jets offense could only advance 3 yards, though, and it settled for Nick Folk’s 52-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

