No timetable for Joe Mixon’s return, Texans general manager Nick Caserio says

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday that there is no timetable for the return of…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday that there is no timetable for the return of running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon didn’t participate in training camp and has been out all season recovering from a foot injury he sustained in the offseason. He was eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list last week but remained out with no word on when he would make his season debut.

Caserio was asked for an update on Mixon on Tuesday during Houston’s bye week when speaking to reporters for the first time since the season began.

“I think probably over the next few weeks we’ll probably have a better idea,” Caserio said. “He’s making progress, so we wouldn’t put a particular timetable on it. I think over the next three or four weeks we’ll probably get more information here, kind of see how he’s progressing.”

He added that after those four weeks, the team likely will decide if he can return this season.

“We’re taking it one day at a time, but I think once we get to that period, we’ll probably have a better sense of which way it’s going to go for the duration of the year,” Caserio said.

Mixon is in his second year in Houston after running for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. The 29-year-old Mixon has had five 1,000-yard seasons in an eight-year career that started in Cincinnati.

With him out, the Texans have been splitting carries between veteran Nick Chubb, who is in his first season in Houston, and rookie Woody Marks.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.