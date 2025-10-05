No more dysfunction? Surprising Jaguars seem aligned for the first time in a decade, and it shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It’s a wonder the Jacksonville Jaguars won four games last season. Assistants bickering. Head coach Doug…

Assistants bickering. Head coach Doug Pederson pointing fingers. Players privately questioning the direction of the franchise. The Jaguars had all sorts of behind-the-scenes dysfunction long before they reached double-digit losses for the fifth time in seven years.

Eliminating that chaos has been a catalyst for the team’s early success this season.

The Jaguars (3-1) seem truly aligned for the first time in a decade. No hidden agendas. No throwing each other under the bus. No one angling for more credit or leverage with ownership.

It’s the kind of unified direction that has made Jacksonville one of the NFL’s biggest surprises over the first month of the season. The Jaguars have a chance to showcase their growth on a national stage when they host three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City (2-2) on Monday night.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” Jaguars coach Liam Coen said. “We can’t hide from the fact that, hey, it’s ‘Monday Night Football.’ This is great. They obviously put this game on the schedule for a reason. We’ve earned the opportunity.

“But it’s one of those that you got to go take it. Nothing’s going to be given to us.”

The Jaguars have endured their share of failure since owner Shad Khan purchased the team in 2012. He cleaned house the following year and was in the coaching and general manager markets alongside the Chiefs.

Khan went with two first-timers: GM Dave Caldwell and head coach Gus Bradley. Kansas City went the veteran route, choosing GM John Dorsey and head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs have notched double-digit wins in 11 of 12 seasons since.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are on their fifth coach and third GM during that same span, and they have spent more time as a punching bag than a playoff contender.

But this time — no, really — Khan looks as if he finally got it right.

After years of whiffing in the hiring department, Khan turned to Hall of Fame offensive tackle Tony Boselli as the franchise’s top executive. Boselli was instrumental in landing Coen and GM James Gladstone. The trio makes every decision together, even beyond signing free agents, drafting players and finalizing the roster.

It’s a stark contrast to the drama-filled processes that played out in recent years. The Jaguars seemingly reached a new low last year under general manager Trent Baalke and Pederson, who was fired in January after telling Khan he planned to make no staff changes.

Long before that decision, though, the Jaguars were coming apart. There might not have been as much havoc that engulfed coach Urban Meyer’s lone season in Jacksonville in 2021, but it wasn’t far off.

Pederson refused to call plays despite Khan making it clear he preferred to see Pederson reclaim the role from offensive coordinator Press Taylor. A seemingly worse decision was Pederson hiring defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, who asked his players to pack on pounds.

Throw in two offensive assistants refusing to talk, let alone collaborate, and Pederson openly telling offensive players they owed defenders an apology following an 18-13 loss to Cleveland in Week 2, and the season was essentially over long before September.

“There are always things in the NFL,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “It’s a crazy business. There are always things going on all the time, so you try to compartmentalize and do your job and ignore everything else.

“At times, the bigger the distraction, the harder it becomes. But you still have a job to do. That’s the challenge we’re all faced with is to do your job despite everything happening around you. Sometimes it’s easier than others, but that’s our job, and we’ve got to do it.”

It’s now clear that talent wasn’t Jacksonville’s issue last season, even though Baalke’s roster was far from perfect.

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, running back Travis Etienne, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and offensive linemen Walker Little, Anton Harrison and Ezra Cleveland are among players who have taken their games to another level under the new staff.

Jacksonville has been more physical in each of its first four games, evidenced by leading the league with 13 takeaways and ranking fourth in rushing yards. Being the aggressor has become the team’s identity, along with trying to “earn respect,” Coen said.

If it continues against the Chiefs, the Jaguars might match last season’s win total — and open eyes nationally.

“One thing this staff has done a really good of is making it cut and dry,” Little said. “It’s all about football. There’s nothing else that matters besides winning, doing your job and working hard. Guys are enjoying it because we see the progress we’ve made on and off the field.

“The things that are being coached are working. We’re seeing the fruits of our labor for a change.”

