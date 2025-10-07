NFL fans delayed entering Tottenham stadium get Ticketmaster apology and partial refund

LONDON (AP) — Ticketmaster has apologized and offered partial refund credits to NFL fans who had trouble entering Tottenham Hotspur…

LONDON (AP) — Ticketmaster has apologized and offered partial refund credits to NFL fans who had trouble entering Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Vikings-Browns game.

Minnesota rallied for a 21-17 victory over Cleveland on Sunday, after some fans waited in long lines to enter the stadium before kickoff.

Ticketmaster posted a credit worth 50% of the face value of the ticket to the account holders for what it described as “a ticketing issue.” It was unclear how many fans were affected.

Fans complained that they had trouble accessing their tickets on NFL OnePass app, which is “powered by Ticketmaster,” according to the league’s mobile ticketing guide.

“The experience fell short of our standards and the service we aim to deliver on behalf of the NFL,” Ticketmaster told fans in an email, a copy of which was released by the NFL.

A second email said the credit can either be applied toward tickets for this Sunday’s game at Tottenham between the Denver Broncos face the New York Jets, or “it will be converted into a Ticketmaster gift card … You’ll be able to use this gift card across our site for future events.”

Neither Ticketmaster nor the NFL commented on the number of fans affected. Attendance on Sunday was just below capacity at 61,082 and the crowd at kickoff appeared on par with prior games.

“The operation to safely admit ticket holders was fully coordinated with NFL and Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium operations team,” the NFL and Ticketmaster said in identical statements. “Ticketmaster, the NFL and Tottenham Hotspur were able to verify ticket holders using a secondary form of verification.

“The situation was addressed as efficiently as possible and all fans entered the stadium safely.”

