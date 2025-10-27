NFC South-leading Buccaneers get a bye at the right time with several players dealing with injuries

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Buccaneers gathered around coach Todd Bowles for his postgame speech in the locker room after…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Buccaneers gathered around coach Todd Bowles for his postgame speech in the locker room after a 23-3 victory over the Saints on Sunday, waiting and hoping for the good news every player wants to hear heading into a bye week.

“I said I’d give you guys the whole week off if you won,” Bowles said. “Well, you’ve got the whole week off.”

The players roared in celebration and veteran Lavonte David started singing: “We’ve got the week. We’ve got the week.”

The Bucs have needed a week of rest for a while. They’re getting it at the right time and are sitting in a good place.

The four-time defending NFC South champions are 6-2. Baker Mayfield has played at an MVP level despite a slew of injuries around him. The defense has stepped up its performance.

Now, Tampa Bay gets some time to heal some players before a difficult stretch of games beginning with consecutive matchups against the AFC East’s top two teams.

“I feel good. We played tough, we’re 6-2, we can do a lot of things better, obviously,” Bowles said Monday. “We gotta work on fundamentals (and) we (have) to self-scout as coaches. We gotta make sure we do not forget the fundamental part of it, they gotta make sure they continue to take care of their bodies. Our confidence is tough, and our confidence is strong, but we have a long way to go. We understand that.

“It’s going to be a big second half when we come back, so we gotta be ready.”

What’s working

Defense. The Bucs had five sacks, forced Spencer Rattler to fumble and grabbed two interceptions, including a pick-6. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. ended up in the end zone three times with the ball, but didn’t get credit for a touchdown for various reasons, including an erroneous whistle when he returned a fumble for a score.

What needs help

Short-yardage and play calling. The Buccaneers ran five straight run plays from the Saints 1 and couldn’t get a yard. Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard stuck with the same play each time. They were denied from the 1 on three straight plays later in the game — one run and two incomplete passes — before Sean Tucker finally ran in for a score.

Stock up

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson had two sacks, a forced fumble and an interception return for a touchdown in his first start of the season, filling in for Haason Reddick. Nelson became the first player since 2007 and one of three since at least 2000 to accomplish the feat.

Stock down

Offensive line. The unit couldn’t pave a lane for a 1-yard touchdown run on six tries from the 1.

Injuries

Reddick (ankle/knee), WR Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), RB Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and RG Luke Haggard (shoulder) didn’t play vs. New Orleans. Bowles said it’s possible they could start practicing next week, but it’s not certain. … WR Mike Evans (clavicle) is likely going to miss the rest of the season. … RT Luke Goedeke (foot) and WR Jalen McMillan (neck) are on injured reserve.

Key number

100% — Kicker Chase McLaughlin made three more field goals beyond 50 yards and is 8 for 8 this season from that range.

Next steps

After a week off, the Buccaneers host the New England Patriots (6-2) on Nov. 9 to begin a tough stretch against teams that currently are 16-6 combined.

