Michael Badgley returns to Colts after 15-month recovery from torn hamstring

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Badgley spent nearly 15 months recovering from a torn hamstring, fully anticipating he’d get another shot to kick in the NFL.

Well, the Money Badger is back.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Badgley again after announcing kicker Spencer Shrader would miss the rest of this season after tearing the ACL and MCL on a hit to his right leg during Sunday’s 40-6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Shrader has been placed on injured reserve.

Badgley couldn’t have dreamed up a better landing spot.

“I always believed in myself, that was the big thing, and I just wanted to make sure I was ready for an opportunity like this,” he said Wednesday. “I told myself it was only a matter of time, so I didn’t want to miss an opportunity. So you stay ready, just by kicking, working out.”

It sure wasn’t an easy road back for the 30-year-old Florida resident who has played with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Indy during his first six pro seasons. The Colts (4-1) also added him about a month into the 2021 season.

When Badgley got hurt in late July 2024 and the Detroit Lions put him on injured reserve, most figured his playing days might be over. But Badgley had different expectations after making 82.4% of his field goals and scoring 462 career points.

Once healthy enough to kick, he spent his time finding practice spots with goal posts near his Florida home, taking his brother with him to chase balls — hoping to get the call he did Monday. Indy worked out eight kickers Tuesday, with Badgley winning the job.

“I always knew I was going to get back, so I just kept a positive mindset,” Badgley said. “I’ve been in this position before where it’s, you know, around Week 5 or 6 or it comes even later. Staying ready is, it’s almost like too easy to give up and kind of just get lazy with everything, so it’s really about staying sharp and really continuing to work out and having a great mindset.”

He couldn’t have landed in a better place.

When the Colts first brought him to training camp in 2018, punter Rigoberto Sanchez was already the holder and Luke Rhodes was already the long snapper. When he returned about a month into the 2021 season, Sanchez and Rhodes still held those jobs.

And nearly needing to deploy their backup plan last weekend — with Sanchez kicking, Rhodes holding and inserting tight end Drew Ogletree at long snapper — the Colts won’t have to make any adjustments heading into Sunday’s game against Arizona (2-3).

“That’s always an important thing. We’ve known each other for years,” Sanchez said. “Luke and I, obviously, have been together so that helps a lot. And we always stay in touch with the kickers that come in and out, not every day but like here and there. We check on them like ‘Hey, how you doing?’ whatever it is, so, yeah, it’s nice to have somebody that we know.”

Replacing Shrader will be difficult.

Shrader grew up in suburban Indianapolis, played at Notre Dame and was off to a sensational start, grabbing a share of the league lead with 13 field goals, making all 14 of his extra points and missing only one kick through five games.

But for Badgley, getting a chance to kick is the easy part.

“It was a long, hard journey. I had to grind through a lot,” he said before discussing Sanchez and Rhodes. “Those guys are the ultimate professions, so it makes it easy coming into a spot like this so I can just go out and do my best.”

Another addition

Indy also placed linebacker Joe Bachie on injured reserve Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. The move comes three days after his holding penalty nullified a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD. He also was called for two penalties — tripping and a face mask — on another play.

Indy signed former Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt to replace Bachie. Pratt was released by Las Vegas on Monday. He had started 92 of his 100 career games with the Raiders and Cincinnati and has 633 career tackles, 33 tackles for loss with 25 passes defensed, seven interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

