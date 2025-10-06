McDaniel says there’s ‘no time to waste’ in effort to save reeling Dolphins’ season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The 1972 Miami Dolphins went 17-0 and New England’s win over Buffalo on Sunday night…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The 1972 Miami Dolphins went 17-0 and New England’s win over Buffalo on Sunday night ensured that, for at least one more season, they’ll remain the NFL’s only perfect team.

The 2025 Miami Dolphins had a 17-0 lead on Sunday. They are not a perfect team.

The lead slipped away, and it seems the season is slipping away as well. Miami’s 27-24 loss at Carolina dropped the Dolphins to 1-4 on the season, meaning it’s going to be an uphill fight just to have any chance at a postseason push.

“The bottom line is you have no time to waste,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. “There’s no egos that can be involved. It has to be a collective mission to correct things, and it has to be urgent with no time to waste. But the responsibility is mine to hold and bear. I have a locker room and a coaching staff that I believe in for a reason.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa evidently feels the same way. The Dolphins, he said, need an absolute sense of urgency.

“No one wants to start the season 1-4. … We’ve got to figure this out,” Tagovailoa said. “We’ve got to figure this out now.”

There may be an opportunity in the weeks ahead. None of Miami’s next four opponents — the Los Angeles Chargers, then Cleveland, Atlanta and Baltimore — are currently better than 3-2. A change in fortunes isn’t impossible.

McDaniel met with owner Stephen Ross after Sunday’s loss, and both expressed frustration with how things are going. McDaniel said he sees things on tape that can be fixed.

“There’s a lot of talking. We need to major in doing,” McDaniel said. “And I don’t think anybody wants to hear me talk about it. As much as I don’t feel like saying it, it doesn’t change the steadfast reality that is you have to get better at things, or you’ll continue having the same results.”

What’s working

The offense has scored at least 21 points in each of the last four games, which didn’t seem likely after the 33-8 loss in Week 1 at Indianapolis. But for the first time since 1988, the Dolphins have scored at least 21 points in four straight games and managed exactly one win in that span.

What needs help

The rushing defense is broken. The Dolphins have matched a franchise worst by allowing 871 yards on the ground through five games; it also happened in 2007 when Miami finished 1-15. Miami is being outgained on the ground by 92 yards per game, which would be the biggest difference in the NFL over a full season since Cleveland was outrushed by 99.1 yards per game in 1999. Miami had no run for longer than 6 yards Sunday and has had one carry for more than 25 yards all season — while Carolina’s Rico Dowdle had three runs for 25 or more yards in the last three quarters Sunday alone.

Stock up

TE Darren Waller. The Dolphins threw him five passes Sunday and he caught all five for 78 yards and his third touchdown in two games. Miami didn’t find ways to get him involved in the second half and the Dolphins paid the price.

Stock down

CB Jack Jones. A game is never decided on one or two plays. But his holding call that helped Carolina’s march to a touchdown and a 20-17 lead with 6:10 left followed by his pass interference penalty that denied Miami one last comeback attempt and gave the Panthers a new set of downs with which they ran out the clock were just the sort of blunders that a team with no wiggle room can’t afford.

Injuries

The Dolphins lost more depth Sunday, at least in the short term. LB Tyrel Dodson left in the fourth quarter and has entered concussion protocol. CB Cornell Armstrong Jr., who also left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, will miss time, McDaniel said.

Key stat

In the regular season, the Dolphins were 211-8 all-time in games where they led by 17 or more points and the Panthers were 3-113 all-time in games when they trailed by 17 or more — including 39 consecutive losses. Until Sunday.

Next steps

The Dolphins host the Chargers on Sunday. Ross and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh have ties; Ross is a Michigan alum and donor, while Harbaugh coached the Wolverines from 2015 through a national-title-winning season in 2023. Also forever linked — Tagovailoa and Chargers QB Justin Herbert. Tagovailoa was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft, one spot ahead of Herbert.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.