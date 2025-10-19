Matthew Stafford throws 5 TD passes as Rams rout Jaguars 35-7 at rainy Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Matthew Stafford won’t get knighted for his record-setting performance at Wembley Stadium, but he wondered if he…

LONDON (AP) — Matthew Stafford won’t get knighted for his record-setting performance at Wembley Stadium, but he wondered if he still gets a prize.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback threw five touchdown passes in a 35-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

That’s a first for an NFL international game.

“Do I get a sword or something?” a smiling Stafford asked.

No, but Stafford and the Rams do get to fly home with a 5-2 record — their best start since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2021.

The most recent time he threw five touchdowns in a game was on Thanksgiving in 2015 in Detroit’s 45-14 win over the Eagles.

On Sunday, he had little trouble with Jacksonville’s defense by connecting with Davante Adams for three scores at the iconic home of English soccer.

Stafford, who has thrown 12 touchdowns with no interceptions in his past four games, also connected with rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield and rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson in the London rout.

Stafford and Adams found the right time to connect because Puka Nacua missed the game with an ankle injury.

“We saw a few opportune moments to go and take advantage of some 1-on-1s,” said Adams, who noted that he and Stafford had been exchanging extra text messages in recent weeks and “talking through certain things.”

Adams became the second player to score three touchdowns in an international game. The NFL said the first was Marcedes Lewis, who had three in Jacksonville’s 44-7 win over the Ravens at Wembley in 2017.

Adams, who caught two touchdown passes in the first half, then added a third on a 1-yard jump ball that sent Jags fans to the exits.

Stafford completed 21 of 33 passes for 182 yards. Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished 23 of 48 for 296 yards and the touchdown pass to Hunter.

In 2014, Stafford engineered Detroit’s 22-21 comeback win over the Falcons after trailing 21-0 at halftime.

“It’s a blast. Sometimes travel is tough, but once you get out here, the fans are great, people are great,” the 37-year-old quarterback said.

The Jaguars allowed seven sacks and committed 13 penalties for 119 yards.

“I’m not going to stand up here and blame these players, it starts with me,” Jags coach Liam Coen said. “You wouldn’t have guessed that we were here for a week, prepared, ready to go play in this atmosphere by looking at it in terms of the way we started the game.”

Hunter gets first TD

The only highlight for the Jaguars (4-3) was rookie two-way star Travis Hunter getting his first NFL touchdown. It made the score 28-7 in the fourth quarter.

Hunter had his best day as a pro, catching eight passes for 101 yards and the score.

Siu party at Wembley

Despite arriving in London on Saturday morning, the Rams looked plenty fresh by scoring three first-half touchdowns.

Mumpfield scored the first and Adams the next two. Both hit the “Siu” celebration made famous by Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mumpfield’s celebration came after the rookie receiver scored his first NFL touchdown — on just his second career catch — a 5-yard reception at the back of the end zone to cap a 13-play, 60-yard opening drive.

Five different players caught passes on the Rams’ opening drive.

We spread the ball around a bunch today,” Stafford said.

On the second drive, Stafford hit Adams on a quick fade for a 2-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead before the end of the first quarter. The star receiver then gave his version of the siu.

Jags CB Jourdan Lewis was in coverage on both TDs.

Adams then caught a 1-yard touchdown pass before the end of the half to make it 21-0. No siu that time, though.

But Adams got most of the offense to do one after his third touchdown.

Ferguson’s 31-yard touchdown reception on fourth-and-1 made the score 28-0 early in the fourth.

Rams linebacker Byron Young extended his sack streak to nine regular-season games.

Key injuries

Rams: Nacua (ankle) had been ruled out earlier this week. RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) missed his third straight game.

Jaguars: WR Dyami Brown was slow to get up after his 39-yard reception in the third quarter. … CB Jourdan Lewis was checked after a tackle late in first half … S Eric Murray and WR Tim Patrick were ruled out of the game early in the fourth quarter… NFL interception leader Devin Lloyd (calf) didn’t make the trip.

Up next

Rams: Bye and then host the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Week 9.

Jaguars: Bye and then visit the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 9.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.