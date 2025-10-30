LISTEN: Texans QB C.J. Stroud discusses upcoming matchup against Denver, how team can build off win

Texans QB C.J. Stroud discusses a tough upcoming matchup against Denver, how the team can build off a win over…

Texans QB C.J. Stroud discusses a tough upcoming matchup against Denver, how the team can build off a win over the 49ers, his willingness to run the football and more in the latest episode of “On Football with the AP’s Rob Maaddi” that also features a four-pack of Pro Picks and commentary on the NFL trade deadline.

Rob Maaddi, AP Senior NFL Writer: Welcome to On Football with me, Rob Maaddi. NFL trade deadline is coming up. It’s Chiefs-Bills week, easily the biggest game on the schedule in Week 9. And Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud joins me. Always great to talk to C.J. Stay tuned for an insightful conversation.

MAADDI: Tuesday is the NFL’s trade deadline. We’ve seen some minor trades so far and we’ve seen big names mentioned in trade speculation. And that’s what I want to address. Because you’re gonna see a ton of rumors and reports that sometimes have no merit whatsoever because there’s lack of accountability in this industry and clicks are prioritized over actual journalism. If one executive on another team thinks a player could get traded, that’s not a legitimate report. In fact, that’s actually nonsense. Think about it. One GM or one coach, or one front office executive, says this team might trade that guy. Well, that’s one person’s opinion. Why are they offering it? Why are saying it anonymously? What do they have to gain? Are they trying to stir up trouble, maybe in the hopes of landing that player on the cheap? Give me one person that says this guy may be traded, and I can give you 10 or 15 other coaches, or GMs, or executives that would probably say no way. So don’t trust everything you hear.

MAADDI: C.J. Stroud was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. He’s led the Texans to two straight division titles. He’s always a pleasure to interview. Here’s CJ. CJ, great to have you on, man. You guys had a, you had a tremendous game. The Texans had a a tremendous game against a tough defense with the 49ers. What do you have to do to kind of sustain that success, build off that, and what went right in that game?

STROUD: Yeah, I appreciate you saying that. I just say we did us better. We’re really good on first, second down. It’s always a key to victory for us, being efficient, me finding completions, getting the ball in my hand pretty early. And I think that’s always the recipe for success. So gotta just keep that rolling. Running the ball will definitely help. And then just having a little one-off play, screens, misdirections, RPOs, things that, you know, we don’t do a bunch, but, you know could, you keep the defense off-balance, I think it would be good for us.

MAADDI: You made a lot of tremendous plays throwing a football. There was one in particular running the ball, CJ. It was like second and eight, you drop back. It looked like they had you bottled in and then you just ran down the sideline. And that speed, man, you showed off some speed. Got the first down. Is that something that you think you can incorporate more into your game if needed?

STROUD: Yeah, it’s something that I’m more comfortable doing. I work really hard throughout the week to get my body right and be able to hit those somewhat top speeds. I kind of felt like I was jogging a little bit, and I’m not really used to being on the edge much, so I’m just trying to see where I can go and see what I can do. But yeah, I just try to make plays, man. Whatever that looks like, running the ball, throwing the ball. Whatever it looks like I try to do to put my team in position to win.

MAADDI: You got a tough opponent this week, Denver’s defense. I just talked about the Niners having a great defense. Denver’s excellent. A lot of players on that side of the ball who can come after the quarterback. What’s the biggest challenge that you’re facing this week?

STROUD: Really their depth, you know, from D-line to backers to the DB, the DB corps, they do a good job of mixing coverage. You know, Vance Joseph is a great defensive coordinator. He’s been good for a really long time. So a lot of different coverage, a lot different blitz packages and man leverages. So they do a bunch. I think the better we can just focus on what we’re doing, you know, the recipe for success would be a little easier.

MAADDI: C.J., this week we found out that Carson Wentz played two and a half games for Minnesota with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, dislocated shoulder, fractured socket. As a player, as a quarterback, you guys are always playing hurt. You’re always playing through stuff. What goes into that mindset when you’re dealing with something? How do you decide? How do go through it? How do navigate through how you can endure and go out there and be there for your teammates?

STROUD: I think, one, you have to have a love for the game and a love for being out there, and also a love for your teammates. And I think for me, that’s something that drives me every day, especially having a guy giving talent. God has blessed me with. I try to honor that and give him the glory back. And then I think plus on top of that, having my, which that’s way more important, but also having people who rely on you and depending on your success. And that’s something that I actually have had a lot of experience with since I’ve been a youth, a teenager, having wanted to help my family out. And so I think that some of those same emotions come week in and week out with injuries and doing things like that. So I hope Carson’s OK. I know he’s going into surgery, but hopefully surgery goes good and he’ll be able to get on the field again. It’s never easy, but it’s always worth it in the end, I think. But also, it is very important to you know, protect your mental health in those instances as well. I think that’s probably the hardest thing in those moments.

MAADDI: Partner with Ashley Furniture and it ends up being that it’s a woman named Ashley who gets the complete home makeover. Tell me about that experience, what went into that and how much you enjoy doing it.

STROUD: Yeah, so I’ve been working with Ashley for a long time now, since college. They’re a partnership that I really do cherish because it’s, they do things in the community that I hold near and dear to my heart, and from the time I’ve been in college they’ve been including me in multiple things, and this was just perfect. You know, the Delivering Dreams contest hosted by Ashley has been really not only helpful for, you know, Miss Ashley, but it’s also helped me and helped me be grateful for having a home and having furniture and things that we take for granted and I think it couldn’t have gone to somebody more deserving than Ms. Ashley, which is so ironic that her name is Ashley but she was given over 28 nominations for this for this contest and she ultimately won. Husband Derek and her beautiful relationship, and they’re rooted in Christ, rooted in the Lord. They have a ministry called Agape here in Houston, where they serve all over the southern part of Houston, from Third Ward to South Point to a lot of different places that kids need guidance. And I’m just very grateful that I was a part of it. Today, she got to see her home, her and her husband, and they were crying and praying over the home. And man, it was just something beautiful to be a part of and I’m just very grateful for it.

MAADDI: It’s time for Pro Picks. I keep giving you free winners. Last week, the four pack was three and one straight up and against the spread. Overall, this year, we’re 24-7-1, straight up, 23-9 against the number.

We’ll start with the best bet Monday night, Arizona. They’re 2-5 at Dallas, who is 3-4-1. Cowboys, 2 1/2 point favorites. The Cardinals are coming off a bye. They’re riding a five-game losing streak. They should have Kyler Murray back to face the NFL’s second-worst defense. The Cowboys have been up and down over the first half. They gotta get on a winning streak at some point. Defense is their issue. They have the No. 2 offense in the league. No. 1 passing attack with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, but that 31st-ranked defense is killing them. I’m surprised this line isn’t closer to four and a half. It made me pause, but I’m still taking Dallas, 30-23.

For the upset special this week, I’m looking at Seattle, 5-2, at Washington, 3-5. Seahawks are minus three and a half. Sam Darnold’s playing well for Seattle. The defense is allowing 19.4 points per game. The Commanders played the Chiefs tough for a half on Monday night, and that was with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. They’re supposed to get Jayden Daniels. I’m counting on that. This is a team that went to the NFC title game last year and they’ve already matched the same amount of losses as they had all of last season. I’m gonna go with the desperate team theory here. Washington cannot afford another loss, Commanders 23-20.

Next, I’m looking at the Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3 at Tennessee, 1-7. Chargers are a nine and a half point favorite. Justin Herbert and the entire LA offense was impressive in a Thursday night win against Minnesota. So, they’ll have extra rest going into this matchup. Titans interim coach Mike McCoy, he coached the Chargers 2013 to 16. I don’t know that it’s any sort of a revenge game. Tennessee’s lost 11 straight home games. The Titans are 13-35-2 against the spread in their last 50 games. It’s a bad team, folks. Chargers 31-13.

Last of the four pack is San Francisco, 5-3, at the New York Giants, 2-6. 49ers are 2 1/2 point road favorites. Christian McCaffrey could have a big day against the defense that last week surrendered 150 yards to Saquon Barkley, and 104 to Tank Bigsby. The 49ers, they’re missing key players, but they do have McCaffrey, they do have George Kittle. So whether it’s Mac Jones or Brock Purdy coming back, I like the Niners. The Giants lost Cam Skattebo to a gruesome injury last week. They’ve already lost Malik Nabers. It’s a tough task for Jaxson Dart. Now, San Fran doesn’t have Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, or Bryce Huff on defense. Still, Niners, 24-19.

That’s it for this week. Thank you to C.J. Stroud. Thank you for listening to On Football. Thanks to Mike Hempen and Guillermo Gonzalez for producing this episode. Please check out APNews.com for the full Pro Picks, On Football analysis and more NFL news.

