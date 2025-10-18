Lions without DBs Joseph, Arnold, Maddox and Branch against Bucs, who may get WRs Evans, Egbuka back

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive backs Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox have been ruled out against Tampa…

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive backs Kerby Joseph, Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox have been ruled out against Tampa Bay on Monday night due to injuries, a setback for a secondary without suspended safety Brian Branch.

Joseph (knee) and Maddox (hamstring) were unable to practice this week while Arnold was cleared on a limited basis on Friday.

The NFL suspended Branch for one game after he threw a punch and started a postgame melee following last week’s loss at Kansas City.

The Buccaneers may get a boost with what has been a short-handed group of receivers by the potential return of six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans and rookie Emeka Egbuka, who are listed as questionable with hamstring injuries. Evans has missed three games and Egbuka left last week’s win against San Francisco.

Tampa Bay ruled out receiver Chris Godwin (leg), running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) and offensive guard Luke Haggard (shoulder).

Detroit offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) were listed as questionable.

