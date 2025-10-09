Lions try to extend winning streak to 5 as they visit Chiefs on Sunday night

Detroit (4-1) at Kansas City (2-3) Sunday 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC. BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 2 1/2. Against the…

Detroit (4-1) at Kansas City (2-3)

Sunday 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Lions 4-1; Chiefs 2-3.

Series record: Chiefs lead 9-6.

Last meeting: Lions beat Chiefs 21-20 on Sept. 7, 2023, at Kansas City.

Last week: Lions beat Bengals 37-24; Chiefs lost to Jaguars 31-28.

Lions offense: overall (6), rush (7), pass (12), scoring (1)

Lions defense: overall (8), rush (7), pass (12), scoring (17)

Chiefs offense: overall (8), rush (11), pass (9), scoring (12t)

Chiefs defense: overall (13), rush (21), pass (7), scoring (13t)

Turnover differential: Lions plus-6; Chiefs plus-4.

Lions player to watch

WR Jameson Williams. He had only one catch for 9 yards last week after having just two receptions in each of the previous three games. The speedy, big-play threat has been limited to 11 catches for 223 yards, and that includes 108 yards and a TD in Week 2 against Chicago.

Chiefs player to watch

WR Tyquan Thornton. He had three catches for 90 yards last week against Jacksonville and is giving Patrick Mahomes the kind of big-play threat he hasn’t had in the passing game since the days of Tyreek Hill.

Key matchup

Lions RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery against Chiefs’ run defense. Gibbs has 325 yards rushing and Montgomery has 310 yards rushing, and they also have four TD runs apiece. But the Chiefs have been good against the run this season, holding Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. to 49 yards on 12 carries last week.

Key injuries

Lions: CBs D.J. Reed (IR with hamstring injury) and Terrion Arnold (shoulder) are out. PR/WR Khalif Raymond had a neck injury last week when OT Taylor Decker (shoulder) and CB Khalil Dorsey (concussion) were inactive. … The Chiefs could be fully healthy for the first time this season.

Series notes

The Lions and Chiefs have played infrequently over the years. The Lions beat Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in their most recent matchup in 2023, which came after back-to-back defeats. The Chiefs dominated the series in the 1990s and early 2000s, winning four straight contests.

Stats and stuff

The Lions are the first team since the 2000 Rams to have at least 13 passing TDs, eight rushing scores and a punt return for a TD through the first five games of a season. … Jared Goff and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (2013) are the NFL’s two QBs to have at least 12 passing TDs and a 120-plus passer rating through the first five games. … Montgomery and Gibbs have each scored a TD in 14 games, matching the NFL record for a pair of teammates held by Emmitt Smith and Darryl Johnston of the Cowboys. Detroit is 14-0 in those games. … WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is the league’s first player to have 35-plus catches, 400 yards receiving and six TD catches through the first five games since Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald did it in 2015. … All-Pro S Kerby Joseph has 20 INTs, joining Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the two safeties in league history to reach that total in the first four seasons of a career. … Detroit’s defense had three interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a safety in a game last week for the first time in franchise history. … The Chiefs were penalized 13 times for 109 yards in last week’s loss to Jacksonville. … Kansas City won 17 straight one-score games during the 2023 and ’24 seasons. It has lost all three such contests this season. … The Chiefs blew a 14-point lead against the Jaguars. They had been 62-4 under QB Patrick Mahomes when holding a lead that big during a game. … TE Travis Kelce needs three TDs to pass Priest Holmes (83) for the Chiefs record. Kelce has a catch in 179 straight games, a franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Fantasy tip

The Chiefs have been susceptible to big plays from WRs, so not only should St. Brown be poised to have a big day, so could Jameson if you need someone in a deeper league. Kansas City allowed a 44-yard catch by Travis Hunter last week in Jacksonville, while Brian Thomas Jr. had 80 yards receiving on just four receptions.

