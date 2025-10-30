Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson grateful to sign $180M deal that includes $141M in guarantees

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is a big part of a nucleus that the…

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is a big part of a nucleus that the franchise wants to build around in its chase for a Super Bowl title.

He was paid accordingly on Wednesday.

Hutchinson signed a four-year, $180 million deal that includes $141 million in guarantees — the most for an NFL player who doesn’t play quarterback — that keeps him under contract through the 2030 season.

“Super grateful and ready to focus everything on this season and really move on from it and put that behind me,” he said Thursday, three days before Detroit (5-2) hosts Minnesota (3-4) at Ford Field.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has extended contracts of key players in recent years, including quarterback Jared Goff, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell and safety Kerby Joseph.

“It’s huge,” Hutchinson said. “It shows Brad’s dedication to his draft class and the guys he brought in and the guys he believes are pillars of the team.

“All those guys that have gotten paid, and it’s exciting to have them around.”

Detroit drafted Hutchinson to his hometown team with the No. 2 pick out of Michigan in 2022.

Hutchinson has 34 1/2 sacks in 46 career games along with 78 quarterback hits, 36 tackles for loss, 11 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2023 and had 7 1/2 sacks in five games last year before breaking his leg in two places. He has six sacks in seven games in 2025 and leads the league in pressures generated (48), quarterback hurries (33) and strip-sacks (three) while also tying for the most forced fumbles (four) this season.

The Lions trail Green Bay by half of a game in the NFC North and are contending for the conference’s best record.

“Everyone knows we have the pieces, we just have to go out there and do it,” Hutchinson said. “We have the talent, we have the coaches and the culture.”

