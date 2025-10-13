Justin Herbert backs up Jim Harbaugh’s lofty praise in rallying depleted Chargers to victory

It can be easy to dismiss Jim Harbaugh’s frequently over-the-top praise for his players. However when it comes to Chargers…

It can be easy to dismiss Jim Harbaugh’s frequently over-the-top praise for his players.

However when it comes to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, his head coach might be onto something after Herbert dragged Los Angeles’ banged-up offense to a 29-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

“He’s Hercules to me,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “He’s just a mighty man.”

The Chargers (4-2) needed all of that strength from Herbert to escape the grasp of outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips and find wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 42-yard catch-and-run that set up the go-ahead field goal with 5 seconds left.

His mix of moxie and athleticism has never been in doubt since the Chargers drafted Herbert sixth overall in 2020, but rarely has he had a complete supporting cast capable of allowing the Oregon product to reach his full potential.

The start of this season saw Herbert play at a high level, boosted by first-round running back Omarion Hampton and the return of wide receiver Keenan Allen. Then the offensive line — already without left tackle Rashawn Slater after tearing his Achilles tendon in August — was gutted by injuries over the past three games, leaving Austin Deculus and Bobby Hart at the two tackle spots trying to protect Herbert against the Dolphins.

Under heavy pressure yet again at a critical moment, Herbert was able to come through with a potentially season-defining play.

“Just a couple handful of guys really that could do that,” Harbaugh said. “On a mental level, I mean it’s an emotionally high-jacking thing to have that occur. You’ve got to keep your wits about you and still be able to be spun around and visualize where those — where there is at least somebody you can get the ball to and then having the presence of mind to relocate, re-lock back in, make an accurate throw, that’s just reserved for the best of the best.”

Harbaugh spent part of the flight back from Florida watching the final film in the “Mission Impossible” series, giving him another fictional hero to liken to Herbert.

“Like, man, Ethan Hunt, Justin Herbert, people don’t realize all the things they do,” Harbaugh said Monday, referring to Tom Cruise’s character in the eight films. “’Mission Impossible’ kind of says it all.”

What’s working

With Hampton on injured reserve because of an ankle injury and Najee Harris out for the season because of a torn Achilles tendon, third-string RB Kimani Vidal broke out for a career-high 124 yards on 18 carries. That included a 38-yard rush, which would have been Vidal’s best single-game output by itself.

What needs help

The run defense struggled for the third straight week, allowing De’Von Achane to average 8.0 yards per carry en route to 128 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers have given up 461 yards on the ground in the past three games after allowing a total of 284 yards in the season-opening three-game win streak.

Stock up

OLB Odafe Oweh, acquired in a trade from the Baltimore Ravens last week, gave the pass rush juice off the edge opposite Tuli Tuipulotu. Oweh had a sack, a tackle for loss and two QB hits in his Los Angeles debut.

Stock down

CB Donte Jackson lost track of Dolphins TE Darren Waller on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 46 seconds remaining that put Miami up 27-26, getting drawn in along with CB Tarheeb Still during a scramble breakdown while in zone coverage.

Injuries

CB Elijah Molden is undergoing testing for the hand injury that briefly knocked him out of the game against Miami, Harbaugh said.

Key number

401 — Allen has caught 401 passes from Herbert, making him the only player in NFL history with at least 400 receptions from two different QB; Allen had 520 grabs from Philip Rivers.

Next steps

The Chargers welcome the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the first of two home games in a five-day span.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.