Josh Allen-led Bills offense misfires for 2nd straight outing in loss to Atlanta

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen-led offense is misfiring, and coach Sean McDermott and coordinator Joe…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen-led offense is misfiring, and coach Sean McDermott and coordinator Joe Brady have an extra bye week off to figure out what’s gone wrong.

Though injuries are a concern, one place to start could be cutting out the so-called “cute” plays, which have cost the Bills (4-2) in dropping their past two games.

Another is for Brady to begin leaning on his team’s strengths, and specifically James Cook. After gaining 87 yards on 17 carries, the running back spent the final 11 minutes cooling his heels on the sideline of a 24-14 loss to Atlanta on Monday night.

Brady, evidently, didn’t get the hint McDermott dropped last week in saying he felt the offense was “too cute at times,” following a 23-20 loss to New England. Buffalo’s opening drive against the Patriots ended with Allen losing a fumble at midfield when flubbing a handoff to Dawson Knox on a tight end sweep.

It happened again on Monday. This time, receiver Elijah Moore recovered a fumble following Allen’s botched handoff on third-and-1 from the Buffalo 48, four minutes into the fourth quarter.

“We can be better,” McDermott said, in reference to the play that led to a three-and-out after Greg Rousseau blocked Parker Romo’s 37-yard field-goal attempt to keep it a one-score game.

“It’s a good point,” the coach said, when asked why Cook wasn’t on the field. “We’ve got to dive deep into what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, making sure we’ve got the right people in the right positions.”

In the end, Allen was sacked a season-high four times in being asked to do far too much in the face of Atlanta’s relentless pressure, while overseeing an injury-depleted offense. Buffalo opened without its leading receiver, tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique), and then lost its top deep threat when Joshua Palmer twisted his left ankle after a 15-yard catch a minute into the second quarter.

With Palmer accounting for 60 of Buffalo’ 180 yards receiving, the injuries exposed an ongoing weaknesses in a passing attack that lacks an identifiable threat.

Second-year receiver Keon Coleman’s production has all but evaporated. He’s combined for 125 yards receiving over his past five outings since gaining 112 in the opener. And slot receiver Khalil Shakir is struggling to find space with more defenses creeping closer to the line of scrimmage.

In two weeks, Buffalo has gone from squandering an opportunity to open a three-win edge on its division rivals, to sitting second in the AFC East behind New England (4-2).

Say what you will about a Bills defense that allowed 21 points and 335 yards in the first half. The unit, missing numerous key pieces, responded in limiting the Falcons to three points and 108 yards over the final 30 minutes.

This loss to Atlanta was on Allen and an offense that had season lows in points, yards (291), first downs (17) and third down conversions (2 of 9).

Most concerning is how Buffalo stalled after scoring a second-half opening touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-14. Buffalo’s next three possessions ended with two punts and a turnover on downs, when running back Ty Johnson was late turning back to catch Allen’s hurried, underthrown pass on fourth-and-2 at midfield.

Allen was left to defend Brady’s play-calling.

“Listen, if it works it’s a great call. If it doesn’t, it’s not,” the reigning NFL MVP said.

What’s working

Red zone defense. Aside from the field-goal block, the Bills allowed a touchdown and a field goal on Atlanta’s three drives inside the 20. Overall, Buffalo has limited opponents to 10 touchdowns and six field goals on 18 red zone drives.

What needs help

Third down offense. Buffalo has converted 10 of 28 third down attempts over its past three outings, and is 28 of 72 overall.

Stock up

Palmer, before he was injured. The offseason free-agent addition showed off his field-stretching ability with a 45-yard catch on the opening play from scrimmage.

Stock down

Allen. The quarterback looked hesitant in the pocket, and threw two interceptions, his fourth in three outings, plus a lost fumble.

Injuries

Aside from Palmer and Kincaid, DT DaQuan Jones was a late scratch after hurting his calf in pregame warmups. LB Terrel Bernard did not return after hurting his right ankle. McDermott listed Jones and Palmer as week to week, with Bernard, Kincaid, linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and receiver Curtis Samuel (neck/ribs) listed as day to day.

Key number

3-21 — Combined record of opponents Buffalo has defeated this season. The two losses are against opponents who are a combined 7-4.

Next steps

Rest, recover and re-examine over a bye week before returning to visit the Carolina Panthers (3-3) on Oct. 26. Allen has never lost three consecutive starts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.