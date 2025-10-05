Jordan Addison’s late touchdown gives Vikings 21-17 win over Browns in London

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Addison came up big when his teammates needed him the most. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver…

LONDON (AP) — Jordan Addison came up big when his teammates needed him the most.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver was benched for the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns for missing a team walk-through this past week.

But he scored the game-winning touchdown in Minnesota’s 21-17 victory over Cleveland at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

“He spoke with the team to let them know that whenever I gave him the opportunity to go in the game, they could count on him,” coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Addison caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz with 25 seconds left to give the Vikings (3-2) a much-needed win on their historic international road trip, which started with a 24-21 loss to the Steelers in Dublin.

“Having been in Europe for two weeks, pretty much, and losing last week in Ireland, a W was a must,” receiver Justin Jefferson said. “We couldn’t go home on that plane 0-2.”

Wentz was 9 for 9 on the 10-play winning drive that started on the Minnesota 20-yard line.

The Vikings improved to 5-0 all time in London.

Cleveland’s loss also spoiled Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL start, as the Browns rookie put his team (1-4) in position to win by throwing two touchdown passes. Fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries.

Wentz shook off a shoulder injury that briefly sent him to the locker room and led two scoring drives in the second half after the Vikings trailed 10-7 at halftime. The veteran finished 25 of 34 for 236 yards and the touchdown pass.

Addison had five receptions for 41 yards to complement Jefferson’s big game: 123 yards on seven receptions.

Addison returned last week after serving a three-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy for a drunken driving case last year.

Jordan Mason’s 3-yard touchdown run gave the Vikings a 14-10 lead, capping eight-play, 71-yard drive in the third quarter.

Gabriel responded with a 13-play, 69-yard drive and a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku on third-and-goal, for a 17-14 Browns lead. Njoku hurdled linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. on an earlier reception. He finished with six receptions for 67 yards.

Trying to tie the game at 17, Vikings kicker Will Reichard had his first miss of the season when he sent a 51-yard attempt wide right early in the fourth quarter.

Gabriel, who was selected as the starter this week over veteran Joe Flacco, completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

“We need to do a better job closing out. That’s an offensive thing, defense, special teams, coaches, players, you name it,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Trick play

The Vikings used some trickery to pull even at 7-7.

Running back Cam Akers took a direct snap, tucked the ball to run right before passing to a wide-open Josh Oliver — typically a blocking tight end — for a 32-yard touchdown reception. It was the first career NFL pass attempt for Akers, who was a high school quarterback.

Mason’s fumble led to seven points for the Browns. Cleveland’s Alex Wright punched the ball out and the Browns recovered it on the Minnesota 47.

Judkins then rumbled right for 32 yards and then 9 more on another carry. On second-and-goal from the 1, Gabriel faked a handoff to Judkins and threw left to fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr.

O’Connell said Addison missing a walk-through is “in not alignment with our standards.”

“I love Jordan Addison. He’s a guy that I care about tremendously,” O’Connell said. “He knows that every guy in that locker room has his back. He knows that I will never waver in my confidence and belief in him. But at the same time, we’ve got standards.”

Jefferson, who prides himself as being a team leader, said he “definitely had my words with J.A.”

“It’s just all about growing up and just being a part of the team, and knowing the stakes and knowing that he’s a valuable part of this team,” Jefferson said.

“I’ve just got to do better in keeping him under my wing and making sure that he has his head on straight.”

Addison did not speak after the game.

No QB controversy

Neither O’Connell nor Wentz seemed interested in discussing who will be under center in two weeks. Wentz started his third straight game — winning two of them — in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy.

“I’m just excited we got the win today, and we’re going to move forward in this bye and get as healthy as we can in all positions,” O’Connell said.

Wentz said he doesn’t look ahead.

“I’m done doing that. I’m very much trying to live in the moment and appreciate the moment right now,” he said. “I’m going to enjoy this one, get healthy and see what happens.”

Injuries

Vikings: Wentz went to the locker room before halftime after taking a hit on his left shoulder form linebacker Carson Schwesinger. With 3 seconds left in the first half, backup quarterback Max Brosmer took a knee on his only snap. … Mason was slow to get up after a reception late in the third quarter.

Up next

Vikings: A bye next week before they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

Browns: At the Pittsburgh Steelers next week

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.