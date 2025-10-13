Jonathan Taylor’s reliability helps keep Colts steady in the good times and the strange times

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor did what he does best for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday: He kept them grounded.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor did what he does best for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday: He kept them grounded.

On a strange day when they lost their No. 2 quarterback and top cornerback because of pregame injuries, it was the Colts’ star running back who steadied the team with another strong performance. He rushed 21 times for 123 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:32 left in a 31-27 victory over Arizona.

For Taylor, these sorts of performances have become increasingly commonplace while attracting more attention as the Colts (5-1) have ascended to the top of the AFC South and have one of the league’s best records. And, it’s not a fluke, according to his teammates.

“I don’t think any of us know what he’s really capable of, but I think he’s going to show us this year,” receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said Monday, before being asked if he thought his longtime teammate was the NFL’s best running back.

“For me, personally, there’s no doubt,” Pittman said. “I think the things he’s doing at a consistent level, no one else is doing that.”

Taylor’s reliability allows the Colts to overcome so many obstacles, including the strange pregame injuries Sunday. Coach Shane Steichen said Monday the team would likely discuss ways to prevent a repeat of the pregame drama, though he also described them as freak accidents.

And yet again Taylor didn’t miss a beat.

How good has he been?

With two Monday night games remaining in Week 6, Taylor continues to lead the league in carries (115), rushing (603 yards) and TD runs (seven). Christian McCaffrey of San Francisco and Ashton Jeanty of Las Vegas are the only other players with 100 or more carries and nobody else has more than 476 yards.

Plus, Taylor has proven he’s a capable receiver and his upbeat personality is a hit in the locker room.

But on the field, Taylor has been the biggest part of this winning formula because he can make plays, big or small, lighten the burden on quarterback Daniel Jones and open things up for other receivers.

“You appreciate it,” Steichen said. “It’s fun to watch as a coach when that ball gets handed off to him and he makes the plays. It’s impressive to watch, for sure.”

What’s working

Offensive line. The Colts expected their offensive line to be a strength this season, but it’s been better than advertised. Jones has only been sacked five times this season and he had plenty of time to find open receivers Sunday. They’ve also been creating those big holes for Taylor.

What needs help

Pregame warmups. QB Anthony Richardson went on the inactive list with a fractured orbital bone, the result of mishap while working with an elastic band. Starting CB Charvarius Ward was ruled out about 30 minutes before kickoff after colliding with TE Drew Ogletree put Ward in the concussion protocol.

Stock up

WR Josh Downs. The third-year receiver didn’t produce gaudy numbers, finishing with six catches for 42 yards. But he did score a touchdown and he came up with critical catches throughout the game to keep the offense moving.

Stock down

Richardson. It’s not just that Jones continues to play well and win games, one of the knocks against Richardson heading into season was his inability to stay healthy. Now he’s expected to miss multiple weeks after this latest bizarre incident, which won’t help him shed the label of being injury prone.

Injuries

Indy didn’t add any additional names to their injury list during Sunday’s game. But there certainly are some concerns. The Colts’ pass defense struggled mightily without Ward (concussion protocol). Rookie quarterback Riley Leonard served as the backup against Arizona, but the Colts will likely be looking to add a a veteran free agent quarterback this week.

Key number

10 — The Colts have been one of the league’s best at scoring points, but over the past two weeks Indy is a perfect 10 for 10 in the red zone, all touchdowns.

Next steps

There’s little to quibble with offensively or on special teams. But without Ward, the Colts defense showed some cracks in the passing game. Indy must get that fixed before heading back to Los Angeles or Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could have a big day.

