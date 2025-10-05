Jonathan Taylor runs for 3 touchdowns and Daniel Jones throws for 2 as Colts rout Raiders 40-6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonathan Taylor keeps proving he’s one of the league’s top running backs. A few more games like…

A few more games like this, and perhaps Daniel Jones will considered one of the best quarterbacks.

Taylor ran for three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion, Jones threw two TD passes while playing another turnover-free game, and the Indianapolis Colts remained perfect at home with a 40-6 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

“I think the guys are playing at a high level right now, they’re playing together,” coach Shane Steichen said after Indy’s most lopsided victory in 12 years. “(Taylor) is the best back in the league right now. Credit to him, credit to the O-line. It starts up front, but he’s just seeing it while he’s running hard.”

The Colts (4-1) opened the season with major questions at quarterback, but Taylor’s strong play has helped Jones get comfortable. Signed in the offseason to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job, Jones has won more games in five weeks than he did in his final 16 starts and two seasons with the New York Giants.

Jones finished 20 of 29 for 212 yards. Taylor rushed 17 times for 66 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards, although his streak of nine straight games with 95 yards or more from scrimmage ended.

The 34-point margin was Indy’s largest since a 37-3 victory at Jacksonville in 2013. The Colts converted two interceptions, a blocked punt and a turnover on downs into TDs.

“I think we executed well with the exception of that first drive,” Jones said. “But we executed well, took advantage of some opportunities. I’m sure Shane talked about complementary football. The blocked punt, the interception in the third quarter put us at the 5-yard line, we converted those opportunities.”

Indy’s starters got the fourth quarter off. Richardson made his season debut and had one completion — to himself for 9 yards.

It was miserable day for Las Vegas (1-4), which lost its fourth straight. Rookie Ashton Jeanty had another productive day with 14 carries for 67 yards and five receptions for 42 yards. Geno Smith was 25 of 36 for 228 yards with the two picks.

“It was really disappointing for us to have such a hard time getting into this game,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said. “We need to change the course from the way we’re going.”

Las Vegas settled for a 24-yard field goal after holding the ball for nearly 10 minutes on its first possession.

Jones responded with an 11-yard TD pass to Tyler Warren — the rookie’s first career scoring reception — and the Colts never trailed again.

Segun Olubi blocked AJ Cole’s punt to set up the Colts at the Raiders 8-yard line. Four plays later, Taylor scored on a 3-yard run and the Colts were off and running.

Smith gave away another scoring chance when his tipped pass was picked off by Laiatu Latu at the Colts 12-yard line. Jones closed the half with a 4-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to make it 20-3.

“The ball got tipped up in the air but there was a guy wide open in the end zone,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m doing the right things, making the right reads. But this is the NFL. It’s a big boy league.”

The Colts extended the margin to 40-3 in the third quarter thanks to Taylor’s TD runs of 1 and 6 yards and Ameer Abdullah’s 2-yard TD run.

Las Vegas failed to record a sack for the first time in 40 games, ending the league’s longest active streak.

Kicking adjustments

Cole suffered a right ankle injury on the blocked punt and went to the locker room on a cart, forcing kicker Daniel Carlson to handle punting duties. Carlson’s only punt went 30 yards. He also missed a 57-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Indy lost kicker Spencer Shrader late in the second quarter when Tristin McCollum ran into Shrader’s right knee. The Colts went for 2 on each of their remaining TD drives in part because they would have needed a replacement for holder Rigoberto Sanchez, the backup kicker.

Injury report

Raiders: TEs Brock Bowers (knee) and Michael Mayer (concussion protocol) and CB Eric Stokes (knee) were inactive.

Colts: Indy lost CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) in the first quarter and DT Grover Stewart (biceps) in the second half.

Leonard’s farewell

Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard announced his retirement at halftime. He was the 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but a recurring back injury shortened his career. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and is now an assistant coach at a South Carolina high school.

“I feel like I’ve found my purpose again,” Leonard said, referring to his new profession. “They’ve helped me find my love of football again.”

Up next

Raiders: Host Tennessee next Sunday.

Colts: Host Arizona next Sunday.

