Joe Flacco’s status uncertain for Sunday because of shoulder injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears in question.

Flacco is making an effort to play, which Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor appreciates.

“It would be easy to make decision that there’s no way I’m playing,” Taylor said. “That has not been the communication he’s given to me at all. Ultimately, he may not be able to play, we may make that decision. For him just to want to put it out there for a team, like he said before, he’s just a football player. That’s what he does. That certainly goes a long way with me.”

Flacco injured his throwing shoulder on a sack in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s 39-38 loss to the New York Jets. Flacco went back to the tunnel before returning for the final drive, which resulted in a stop for the Jets.

Taylor said that the Bengals (3-5) will see what they can get out of Flacco in practice on Thursday. But even if Flacco can’t participate on Thursday, he has shown that he can play with minimal practice time.

Flacco made two starts for the Bengals in nine days after getting traded from the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 7.

“I think if anybody in this league can get by on minimal reps right now it’s him,” Taylor said.

If Flacco doesn’t start, then Jake Browning will return to the lineup against the Bears.

Browning opened the season as the Bengals’ backup quarterback, but he lost all of his three starts and struggled with interceptions. The Bengals then traded for Flacco to spark the offense.

“I’ve been happy with Jake’s response,” Taylor said. “He’s still working hard. If he’s in there and he gets the opportunity, then I have confidence in Jake and that Jake can win us the game. However it shakes out we’ll have a great plan in place to help those guys.”

Browning operated as the starting quarterback in practice on Wednesday as Flacco rehabbed.

“Jake’s a pro,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “Jake’s a guy who’s always carried himself with confidence. He’s continued to put the work in. He’s as disappointed as I’m sure he was. Part of him probably remains, with how things have transpired. He’s done his job. He’s helped Joe (Flacco) and at the same time prepared himself should the opportunity arise where he needs to play.”

Regardless of who’s under center, it helps that the Bengals had the most efficient rushing attack in the NFL in October and also showed impressive explosiveness last week against the Jets.

If Flacco is out, then the Bengals will likely lean heavier into their run game with Chase Brown and backup running back Samaje Perine, who has especially given the offense a boost. Perine averaged 10.4 yards per carry against the Jets.

“He’s very much aware of his personal strengths and what has allowed him to produce as an NFL football player,” Pitcher said. “He leans into those things, we try to put him in position to do those things.”

