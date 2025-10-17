Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson doubtful for Panthers game with knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ struggling offense is likely to be without star wide receiver Garrett…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ struggling offense is likely to be without star wide receiver Garrett Wilson against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Wilson was listed Friday as doubtful for the game, but coach Aaron Glenn wouldn’t completely rule him out as he deals with a knee injury.

Wilson was injured during the Jets’ 13-11 loss to Denver in London on Oct. 12. He had an MRI on the knee Monday after returning home and Glenn said the team would monitor him through the week. The team hasn’t specified the nature of the injury, but ESPN reported that Wilson is dealing with a hyperextended knee and will miss some time, but avoided a major injury.

Wilson sat out practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Glenn said Wilson would work with the trainers early in practice and then go from there. It would be the first game Wilson would miss in his NFL career.

Wilson is New York’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns. In his fourth season Wilson already ranks 10th on the Jets’ career list with 315 receptions.

Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers and linebacker Cam Jones, both dealing with hip injuries, are also doubtful to play.

Veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds didn’t practice Wednesday while dealing with a hip injury, but was limited Thursday and fully participated Friday and removed from the injury report.

Reynolds would help fill the void if Wilson can’t play. Allen Lazard, Tyler Johnson and rookie Arian Smith — who all have just four catches this season — are the only other healthy wide receivers on the active roster. Brandon Smith, Trenton Irwin, Jamaal Pritchett and Isaiah Williams are on the practice squad.

Nickel cornerback Michael Carter II was a full participant at practice this week as he works his way through what Glenn said was “the last stage” of the concussion protocol. Carter has missed two games with the injury, but should be ready to return Sunday.

Recently acquired Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has played well in Carter’s place and Glenn said the Jets would have packages for both to play if Carter returns.

