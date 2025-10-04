Jets waive wide receiver-kick returner Isaiah Williams after costly special teams mistakes

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets waived wide receiver Isaiah Williams on Saturday after he made two…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets waived wide receiver Isaiah Williams on Saturday after he made two critical mistakes on special teams in a loss earlier this week at Miami.

Williams fumbled the kickoff to open the second half against the Dolphins, leading to a touchdown drive in Miami’s 27-21 victory Monday night.

He later called a fair catch of a punt at the Jets 3 early in the fourth quarter rather than let the football potentially bounce into the end zone for a touchback, putting the offense in terrible field position while trailing by 11 points.

“He made two critical mistakes and I understand that, but they’re also mistakes he has to learn from, you know?” coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday. “So, I’m not going to sit here and say he going to lose his job over that. Listen, he has to get better, I do know that. And those things can’t happen again.”

Williams was signed off Cincinnati’s practice squad on Sept. 10 after Xavier Gipson was waived following a costly fumble on a kickoff return in the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh.

The Jets elevated running back Avery Williams, who has experience as a returner, from the practice squad for the game Sunday against Dallas as New York (0-4) looks for its first win.

New York also elevated safety Dean Clark and signed linebacker Mykal Walker to the active roster.

Running back Kene Nwangwu, projected to be the Jets’ primary kick returner, was downgraded to out and will miss his fourth straight game after injuring a hamstring against the Steelers.

