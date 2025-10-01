Jets running back Braelon Allen seeking second opinion on ‘pretty serious’ knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Braelon Allen is seeking a second medical opinion on what…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Braelon Allen is seeking a second medical opinion on what coach Aaron Glenn called a “pretty serious” knee injury that will likely sideline him for several weeks.

Allen was injured early in the second quarter Monday night in New York’s 27-21 loss at Miami while returning a kickoff. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin went down and then struggled to put weight on his left leg as he walked to the locker room.

He was quickly ruled out by the team for the rest of the game.

“He’s going to get a second opinion, so we’re still going through exactly how we’re going to designate that,” Glenn said Wednesday of whether Allen will be placed on the injured reserve list. “So you guys give me a little time with that so we can try to figure that out. But as you guys know, a pretty serious knee injury.

“So we’ll see exactly where he’s going be when it comes to designating if he’s going to be on IR or not.”

According to a few published reports, Allen is dealing with a sprained MCL. When asked if that was accurate, Glenn said, “yeah,” before adding: “Well, I don’t want to say that until he gets a second opinion.”

Either way, it appears the Jets and their run-first offense will be without their No. 2 running back behind Breece Hall for at least a few games. The 21-year-old Allen rushed for 334 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and caught 19 passes for 148 yards and a score.

This season, he has 76 yards and a TD on just 18 carries, along with two catches for 17 yards. Allen also had a momentum-swinging fumble against the Dolphins when he lost the football just before he crossed the goal line for what would’ve given the Jets a 7-3 lead on their opening possession. Miami recovered and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to go up 10-0.

With Allen sideline, fellow second-year running back Isaiah Davis is likely to see increased opportunities behind Hall. Davis has rushed five times for 27 yards and caught three passes for 24 yards while also averaging 29.4 yards on 11 kickoff returns.

“Prayers up for my guy B.A. and a healthy recovery and a smooth recovery, too,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “I know the guys in the locker room will be there for him to keep his spirits up. I think as far as just the running back room goes, I’m excited to see what Isaiah can do with a more intimate role with the offense and him being out on the field more.”

Fields is actually second on the team in rushing with 178 yards rushing, 60 behind Hall. But the Jets don’t have a lot of depth at the running back position after Hall and Davis. Kene Nwagnwu, the team’s primary kick returner when healthy, has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Glenn said he’s day to day and it’s uncertain if Nwangwu will be back for the game Sunday against Dallas.

Rookie Lawrance Toafili, an undrafted rookie from Florida State, is on the practice squad and the only other running back on the roster other than fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

As for other injuries, nickel cornerback Michael Carter II remains in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in Miami. Glenn acknowledged “there’s a good chance he’ll be out” because of the quick turnaround in the schedule.

Recently acquired cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is set to practice this week. Glenn said Brownlee has a chance of playing Sunday in Carter’s spot as the slot cornerback or on the outside after dealing with an injured ankle suffered while playing for Tennessee.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson remains day to day with an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past two games.

